Again, different reports dominated newspaper headlines today. While some reported developments around Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, others reported on the murder in the Uromi community in Edo State and the leaked Tribunal judgement.
According to First News, “Leaked Edo tribunal judgment sparks uproar ahead of verdict.”
Meanwhile, Punch reported, “Akpabio, Ododo tackle Natasha over assassination claim.”
|
Vanguard wrote, “Killings: Uromi on lockdown by security operatives.”
“Midnight Shocker! Tinubu’s Tsunami Sacks Mele Kyari As NNPC Ltd GCEO,” The Matrix reported.
It also wrote that “Natasha’s Homecoming: Suspended
Senator, Kogi Govt Trade Tackles.”
“Insecurity: “Mobilise to defend yourselves against terrorists’ – DSS Chief urges Nigerians,” Liberty newspaper reported.
“Fear grips businesses as US trade war escalates,” Leadership reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
