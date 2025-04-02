Three officials of the Lagos State House of Assembly have issued formal apologies to the State Security Services (SSS) following their assault on personnel of the service in March.

The officials, Ibrahim Olarenwaju, a public affairs officer, Adetola Oluwatosin and Adetu Adekunle, both working with Sergeant-at-Arms, had an altercation with the SSS operatives during a period of heightened security resulting from a recent leadership crisis that rocked the assembly.

The SSS, also known as DSS, arrested and filed charges against the officials after reviewing CCTV footage on the premises.

The apology

Three weeks after their arrest, the officials separately wrote apology letters to the SSS Director General, Adeola Ajayi, through the State Director of Security, Lagos State Command.

They pledged to maintain good conduct and refrain from any future actions against SSS personnel.

In his letter, one of the officials, Mr Olarenwaju, said he tendered an unreserved apology to the service “for any act or omission that I might have caused your distinguished office (DSS) and personnel in the course of my duty at the hallowed chamber of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, on the 27th day of February, 2025.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that security agents positioned themselves at the Assembly complex on 3 March as lawmakers prepared to hold a plenary session that day.

These security agents, including officers of the SSS Lagos Command, were invited by the Assembly, according to a 14 February letter signed by acting clerk, Babatunde Ottun. Their invitation came amidst the leadership tussle that rocked the Assembly.

Mr Ottun said the letter referenced LSHA/FAD/0/7554/323, requested security reinforcement from 15 February till further notice.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers who were at the complex that day alleged that the SSS invaded the Assembly and prevented access to the offices of the speaker, her deputy and the acting clerk.

Many media houses amplified the lawmakers’ claim. However, the SSS said it wrote to them to tender apologies

“Upon realising their error, several media organisations, including AIT, Channels TV, The Punch, Blueprint, Tribune, The Guardian, among others, retracted the stories and apologised to the DSS,” the service said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES. “It is uncertain if Lagos Television (LTV), which the DSS also wrote to apologise, has complied, prompting fears of an impending lawsuit by the secret police.”

