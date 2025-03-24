Under the bright lights of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Shooting Stars SC finally rediscovered their spark in a crucial 3-1 victory over Niger Tornadoes.
At the heart of the win was a performance for the ages by defender Samuel Okon, who not only marshalled his backline with authority but also found the back of the net from a spectacular free kick, capping off a night that belonged to him.
After a tough run of form that saw the Oluyole Warriors collect just three points from their last seven games, Okon’s electric display offered a glimmer of hope for a side eager to reignite their push for continental football.
PREMIUM TIMES caught up with the man of the moment after his “man-of-the-match” performance, and he had quite a few things to say.
“I had to give my best”
When asked about his heroic display, Okon’s passion was palpable, speaking about the team’s goal for the season.
“You know, fighting for the continent is our goal this season, so I had to give my best at all times. I came in to give my own quota for the team; that’s the thing. To fight for the continent, I’m happy.”
His relentless energy saw him cover every blade of grass, snuffing out attacks and surging forward when the moment called for it. The highlight of the night was his goal, a testament to his dead-ball prowess with free kicks and determination.
Bouncing back from a rough patch
Shooting Stars’ recent form had been far from ideal, with just three points from a possible 21.
The pressure was mounting, and Okon understood the weight of the moment when he stepped onto the pitch.
“You know, all the teams have this temporary setback, but we’ve had our own time, and we hope to capitalise on this win to build our confidence.
“Now this one is done. What we have in our mind now is to go to Maiduguri and get the maximum 3 points — that is our target now.”
The resilience on display against Niger Tornadoes was more than just a performance; it was a statement.
A message to the fans
For Okon, the fans were a crucial part of the night’s triumph. The atmosphere in Ibadan was electric, and their support didn’t go unnoticed.
“I love my fans!
” I’m excited, and I’m happy. You know, the support that they give to us is exemplary. They are the 12th man who gave us this victory today, and I’m so excited. Up Shooting!”
With this victory, Shooting Stars have set their sights on Maiduguri, hoping to build on this momentum.
As for Okon’s performance was more than just a show of skill; it was a rallying cry for his team and a reminder to the fans that the fight for the continent is far from over.
