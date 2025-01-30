Gbenga Ogunbote, the head coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), has said eight new players have joined the team to assist in fulfilling the club’s aspiration for a continental ticket.

Ogunbote, who spoke to reporters on Wednesday in Ibadan after his team defeated Nasarawa United Football Club 2-0, said the team signed eight fresh legs to replace nine players who left.

“Many people would have criticised signing eight players, but people are not looking at the number of players that left the team,

“We have a strength of 29 players, nine players left, and we needed to replace them.

“Because of that, we signed seven new players with one junior professional.

“The new players will be injected into the team gradually so as to build understanding among the players.

“We believe that the synergy will not come overnight, but we are optimistic that the new players will add value to our aspiration,” he stated.

The coach assured the fans that little lapses in the midfield department of the team would soon be addressed when the new players fully blend into the team.

“By the time we play three to four games, we believe that midfield lapses would have been taken care of.

“Bringing continental game to Ibadan has been one of my targets.

“This is the very first time that I would have spent two seasons without a continental ticket in a particular club.

“With our current position on the league table, all we need to do is to manage the situation on ground properly.

“This will involve team management, coaches and players doing what they are supposed to do.

“If all the stakeholders work together, then we will remain a team to beat in this second round of the league,” he said.

Ogunbote noted that the next away game against Plateau United would be another hard-to-crack encounter because the home team would want to do everything possible to avoid dropping points.

The coach, while appreciating the fans for being there always for 3SC, said that victory over Nasarawa United has further enhanced the chances of Oluyole warriors to secure a continental ticket.

(NAN)

