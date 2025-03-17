After Enyimba International FC’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Ikorodu City in Lagos, coach Stanley Eguma reflected on his team’s performance, tactical decisions, and unshaken determination to secure continental football for his side.

Despite controlling the second half and scoring twice with goals from Mujeeb Odufeso and in-form Joseph Atule early into the half. Enyimba found themselves equalised in a controversial moment late in the match.

In an exclusive post-match interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Eguma discusses the key aspects of the game and the challenges ahead.

A tale of two halves: Tactical shift pays off

“For me, it was a good game,” Stanley Eguma began as he assessed the match. “Yes, Ikorodu City had the first half; they played us and had total control throughout the first half.”

It was clear that the first 45 minutes had been tough for the nine-time NPFL champions as they struggled to find their rhythm.

However, Eguma saw an opportunity to turn the tide in the second half, adapting his side’s tactics to gain control.

“Second half, we came back after reading their game and then we had to change our tactical formation, which they couldn’t bear, and we got the two goals,” Eguma said.

The tactical change gave Enyimba the upper hand, allowing them to score two goals. However, their joy was short-lived, with a controversial throw-in leading to a last-minute equaliser for Ikorodu City.

Despite the frustrating circumstances, Eguma maintained a level-headed approach.

“The game was almost over before that controversial throw-in, that came in. Well, I don’t have much to say. The one point is manageable.”

Moving forward: Focus on hard work and next steps

As the final whistle blew, Enyimba walked away with a point from the encounter, but Eguma remained focused on the bigger picture. Looking ahead, he spoke about the team’s next steps.

“We are happy with that. It’s good for us. We have to go back home and work harder for subsequent games,” Eguma remarked, signalling the need for continuous improvement.

Brown Ideye’s absence: Tactical decision

One notable absence in the game was Nigerian international Brown Ideye, who did not feature despite being part of the squad. When asked about the reason behind this, Eguma explained that it was a tactical decision rather than an injury concern.

“Actually, the tactics were for him to play. But when we saw the game, we had to change tactics. The new tactics did not involve him. That was why. If not, he was supposed to play in the game,” Eguma explained.

It was evident that Enyimba’s coach had assessed the match’s flow on the spot and adjusted accordingly to give his team the best chance of success.

‘We are Enyimba, the People’s Elephant’

Enyimba’s passionate fanbase has always been integral to the club’s success, and Eguma took a moment to encourage the team ahead of its next challenge.

“Well, they should keep praying and supporting us. We are Enyimba, the people’s elephant,” he said, speaking directly to the club’s supporters.

“We are the best team in the country. One of the best in Africa. So we don’t give up until it is over, and it’s not over yet.”

Continental aspirations: ‘It is very possible’

Despite the ups and downs of the current season, Eguma reaffirmed his goal of securing continental football for Enyimba.

“We are still looking at continental tickets. It is very possible.

“Yes, it is very possible, and we will continue to battle till it is over,” he declared, his determination evident as he set his sights on the future.

With the draw in Lagos, Enyimba’s quest for a continental spot continues, and coach Stanley Eguma’s resilience and tactical mindset should surely keep the team on track for what promises to be an exciting finish to the season.

