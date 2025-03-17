The Super Eagles training camp has officially opened as Nigeria begins preparations for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

As of early Monday morning, six players have already arrived, including Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen, Olympiacos defender Bruno Onyemaechi, and home-based midfielder Papa Mustapha.

Goalkeepers Kayode Bankole and Amas Obasogie, alongside Belgium-based striker Tolu Arokodare, have also joined the camp.

With Nigeria’s World Cup hopes hanging by a thread, head coach Éric Chelle faces immense pressure to turn things around.

The Super Eagles are winless in four matches, drawing three and losing one, leaving them in a precarious fifth place with just three points.

Anything less than victory in the upcoming matches could see Nigeria miss out on back-to-back World Cups, a scenario that would be disastrous for the three-time African champions.

Early arrivals

Osimhen, the team’s talisman, leads the early arrivals, bringing much-needed firepower to an attack that must start delivering.

Onyemaechi adds defensive solidity, while Mustapha is eager to justify his first senior call-up.

In goal, Bankole and Obasogie’s presence ensures competition for the starting spot, with first-choice Stanley Nwabali yet to report to camp.

Meanwhile, Arokodare, one of the new faces in the squad, will be hoping to impress as he seeks to bolster Nigeria’s struggling frontline.

The Super Eagles are in Kigali to face group leaders Rwanda on 21 March before returning home to battle Zimbabwe in Uyo on 25 March.

With Nigeria’s qualification hopes on the line, more players in the 23-man list released are expected to arrive in camp as soon as possible.

LIST OF 23 SUPER EAGLES FOR RWANDA, ZIMBABWE GAMES

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes) Jordan Torunarigha (KRC Genk, Belgium)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium)

