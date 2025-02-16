Nasarawa United have officially parted ways with Technical Director Kabir Dogo following a mutual agreement, the club announced in a statement on Sunday.

The decision comes after a disappointing run in the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, with results falling short of expectations.

Dogo, in his second spell with the Solid Miners, expressed his appreciation to the club’s management, staff, players, and fans for the opportunity to lead the team.

Despite his dedication and hard work, the club felt the need for a change in direction.

“We want to specially thank Coach Kabir Dogo, who has taken our club and members as a family, for his commitment and hard work during his time with us. Unfortunately, results have not gone in our favour, and we feel it is in the best interest of the club to move forward with a new direction,” the club stated.

Salisu Yusuf takes charge

To turn their season around, Nasarawa United have appointed former Super Eagles Chief Coach Salisu Yusuf as Dogo’s replacement.

The Kaduna-born tactician, who holds a CAF ‘A’ coaching licence, boasts an impressive resume, having worked extensively with club and national teams in Nigeria.

“Due to the precarious situation of the club, we have decided to appoint former Chief Coach of the Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf, as the new replacement for the departing Coach Kabir Dogo to take charge of the team immediately,” the statement continued.

Nasarawa United assured fans that they remain committed to improving their performances and competing at the highest level in the NPFL.

“We wish to express our earnest assurances to our teeming supporters and fans that we are committed to improving our performance and competing at the highest level of club football in the country. We appreciate your continued support and understanding during this period of transition.”

As the club embarks on this new phase, all eyes will be on Yusuf to steer Nasarawa United back to winning ways in the remainder of the NPFL campaign.

The Solid Miners are second from the bottom with a paltry 23 points from 24 matches.

