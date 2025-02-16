A violent protest erupted at Ifon, in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Saturday, following the death of a suspect in police custody.

The deceased was one of two young men arrested by the police on Friday. Both were allegedly tortured by the police until one of them died.

It is not clear what offences they committed that led to their arrest but the police has started an investigation into the matter.

Some residents of the town, on learning of the incident, went on rampage resulting in the razing of the police station.

According to witnesses, the protests began after the family and friends of the deceased were informed of his death.

It was gathered that the mob marched to the family house of the individual whose complaint to the police led to the young men’s arrest and razed it to the ground.

They then proceeded to the Ifon Divisional Police Station, where they chased away all the officers, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), and set the station ablaze.

The violence continued on Sunday morning as the residents gathered again to protest.

There was a clash between the mob and a team of police officers deployed to restore order. Calm was, however, restored eventually.

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, who responded to the incident by visiting the town, condemned the attack and arson on the Divisional Police Station in Ifon.

He immediately ordered a full-scale investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident and to bring those responsible to justice.

The commissioner in the course of his visit met with the chairperson of the local government, community leaders and other stakeholders in the community.

Mr Afolabi commiserated with the family of the deceased and condemned the attack on the station. He said such acts of lawlessness will not be tolerated.

He assured that all those responsible for the act would face the full weight of the law.

He also urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from taking the laws into their hands.

