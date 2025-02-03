Action continued in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Sunday with five matchday 22 fixtures.

The games delivered high-stakes action, impressive victories, as well as disappointing outcomes for others.

Heartland FC showcased their resilience with a convincing 2-0 win over Rivers United at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

Christian Molokwu opened the scoring in the 62nd minute before Joel Okoro’s precise finish in the 73rd minute sealed the victory.

The result compounds Rivers United’s struggles, extending their winless streak to five games, with three draws and two losses – a worrying trend for the title hopefuls.

Nasarawa United also grabbed the spotlight, defeating Niger Tornadoes 2-0 to climb out of the bottom spot

Anas Yusuf converted an early penalty in the 3rd minute to give the Solid Miners an ideal start, and he doubled their lead with a well-timed effort in the 72nd minute.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The victory provides a much-needed boost for Nasarawa United as they battle to secure their top-flight status.

Other results

Elsewhere, Abia Warriors delivered a composed performance in their 2-0 victory over Akwa United at the Umuahia Township Stadium. Antoine Ijoma’s strike in the 26th minute set the tone for the match, while Samuel Ogunjimi’s injury-time goal in the 90th minute secured all three points.

Despite the win, the game was evenly contested, with both sides registering eight shots each. Abia Warriors managed five on target compared to Akwa United’s four, highlighting the clinical edge that made the difference.

Akwa United’s poor form under Kennedy Boboye continues, with no wins in his first three matches in charge, including two losses and a draw.

In Jos, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) conceded a goal for the first time in 68 calendar days as they battled to a 1-1 draw against Plateau United.

The team’s impressive defensive record, which dates back to their 2-0 loss against Remo Stars in November 2024, finally came to an end during their 1-1 draw with Plateau United.

The result sees 3SC maintain second place on the table but lose ground in the title race.

Off the pitch, Kano Pillars announced the suspension of head coach Usman Abd’Allah for three weeks, citing a disappointing run of form.

Pillars were held to barren draw in Kano on Sunday by Bayelsa United

Former player and assistant coach Ahmed “Yaro Yaro” Garba will take charge of Pillars on an interim basis, with the management hoping the change will spark a revival in the club’s fortunes.

NPFL log

Remo Stars remain at the top of the league with 45 points, maintaining an eight-point cushion over second-placed Shooting Stars SC, who have 37 points from 21 games. Rivers United hold third place with 35 points, despite their recent struggles.

At the other end of the table, Nasarawa United’s vital win helped them leapfrog Lobi Stars and Akwa United in the fight to avoid relegation, intensifying the drama at the bottom of the standings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

