Liverpool opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a dramatic 2-0 victory over Brentford, while Arsenal faltered in their pursuit of the title, settling for a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Núñez delivers magical brace

Liverpool, with a game in hand, showcased their title credentials as Darwin Núñez’s stoppage-time brace secured a vital win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Reds dominated proceedings, registering over 30 shots, but found themselves frustrated by a resilient Brentford defence and an inspired Mark Flekken in goal.

As the game seemed destined for a draw, Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a pinpoint cross in the 88th minute, which Núñez clinically converted.

Minutes later, the Uruguayan smashed in a second goal from Harvey Elliott’s pass, sealing three crucial points for the Reds.

The defeat leaves Brentford in 11th place, while Liverpool remain firmly in control of the title race with 50 points from 21 games.

Arsenal stumble against Villa

Arsenal missed the chance to keep pace with Liverpool as Aston Villa fought back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners started strongly, dominating possession and creating early chances.

The Gunners started strongly, dominating possession and creating early chances.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the 35th minute, latching onto Leandro Trossard’s exquisite cross at the back post.

Ten minutes into the second half, Trossard turned provider again, setting up Kai Havertz to double Arsenal’s advantage.

However, Villa refused to fold. Lucas Digne’s pinpoint cross found Youri Tielemans, who pulled one back with a header in the 55th minute. Eight minutes later, Matty Cash delivered a perfectly weighted pass to Ollie Watkins, who volleyed past David Raya to level the match.

Arsenal thought they had snatched a late winner when Mikel Merino fired in from distance, but VAR ruled the goal out due to a handball by Havertz in the buildup.

The draw leaves Arsenal six points behind Liverpool, having played a game more.

Palace win London derby

Crystal Palace continued their impressive form with a 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium. Jean-Philippe Mateta was the hero scoring twice to secure the win for the Eagles.

Mateta opened the scoring three minutes into the second half, capitalising on Eberechi Eze’s perfectly weighted through ball to fire past Lukasz Fabianski.

The striker added his second with a composed finish from the penalty spot, condemning West Ham to a disappointing defeat.

The win lifted Palace to twelfth in the table, while West Ham dropped to fourteenth; mounting pressure on manager Graham Potter.

Fulham worsen Leicester’s woes

Leicester City’s struggles continued as Fulham inflicted a seventh consecutive league defeat on the Foxes with a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Emile Smith Rowe marked his 100th Premier League appearance with a diving header early in the second half after Sasa Lukic flicked on Harry Wilson’s cross.

Adama Traoré sealed the victory with a stunning volley in the 68th minute, leaving Leicester in the relegation zone.

Fulham climbed to ninth with the win, showcasing a solid performance that underlined their European ambitions, while Leicester’s survival hopes are now hanging by a thread.

