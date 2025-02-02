More details have emerged on how a 36-year-old US.-based Nigerian cardiologist, Ikenna Erinne, allegedly died by suicide after losing a child support case to his yet-to-be-identified ex-wife.

Clayton Udoh, a Nigerian-American, broke the news on his Facebook page on Friday.

Since the news broke, divergent opinions and speculations have emerged regarding the circumstances that led to the death of the Anambra-born doctor.

However, on Sunday, Mr Erinne’s father-in-law, Francis Van-Lare, shed more light on the events surrounding the cardiologist’s death and made some allegations.

Mr Van-Lare, in a post on his Facebook page, denied his daughter’s involvement in her ex-husband’s death.

He also made some damning allegations about the deceased last moments.

He said: “Amanda Chisom posted this on her page. While there was a custody battle my daughter is involved in, and I only became aware last Monday morning at about 3 am Nigerian time that the deceased held her and her children at gunpoint for three hours after losing a custody battle, the nanny managed to escape and called the police, and on the arrival of the police, he shot himself dead.

“I guess he decided to kill himself instead of facing three counts of kidnapping with a deadly weapon, 25 years to life each. While I sympathise with his family for his death, my daughter is not responsible for him taking his own life, and I thank God it did not degenerate to where he shoots my daughter, grandchildren and himself. May his soul rest in peace. Everyone is the loser here, and it is traumatising for all, including me.”

Licence revocation

Furthermore, Mr Erinne’s father-in-law disclosed that his licence was never revoked, contrary to the allegation that he lost it in the divorce case against his daughter.

He added that the child support fund the court ordered him to pay was for his physically challenged son.

“To set records straight. Dr Ikenna Erinne’s licence was never revoked. He has active licenses in Illinois, New York, Virginia, and Maryland, so one state cannot cancel all licenses simultaneously, though none was revoked. The child support was set that much because he has a physically challenged son needing special care from different medical facilities, plus attending a special needs school that costs money, and courts consider the income of both parents before making decisions

“He is not a victim but failed his son and daughter now without their father. I just thank God he did not shoot my daughter and grandchildren in his madness. Which sane person takes his own life over money he is supposed to use to support his children? He was asked to pay child support, not alimony or spousal support, as my daughter is self-sufficient. May his soul rest in peace regardless. My family will raise the children without him regardless”, Mr Van-Lare added.

Funeral arrangements

However, another member of the Nigerian community in the US, Obim Onujiogu, confirmed Erinne’s death in a post on his Facebook page and described him as a compassionate healer and devoted family man.

He also announced that Erinne’s funeral would be held on Monday in Maryland, United States.

Mr Onujiogu wrote, “In loving memory of Dr Ikenna C. Erinne. With a heavy heart, the ASA DC family announces the sudden and untimely passing of Dr Ikenna Erinne. Dr. Ikenna C. Erinne was a beloved father, son, brother, and esteemed cardiologist who departed on January 26, 2025.

“A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2025, at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home in Elkridge, MD, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park.”

