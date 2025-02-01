The spotlight will be on the Nigerian contingent as Getafe host Sevilla in a highly anticipated LaLiga clash on Saturday afternoon.

With Christantus Uche shining for Getafe and Sevilla boasting a trio of Nigerian internationals—Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidera Ejuke, and new signing Akor Adams—this fixture promises to be an exciting encounter for Nigerian football fans.

Uche leading the charge for Getafe

Getafe’s Christantus Uche has quietly established himself as a key player in midfield this season.

The 21-year-old Nigerian has been a regular feature in Jose Bordalás’ squad, appearing in all 21 LaLiga matches so far.

His influence in the middle of the park has been crucial, and he played a starring role in Getafe’s impressive 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad, where he scored and provided an assist.

Having netted twice and assisted two goals this season, Uche is proving to be a worthy addition to Getafe’s LaLiga aspirations.

His physicality and ball-winning ability make him a crucial presence, and against Sevilla, he will be expected to dictate play and help his team extend their five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Sevilla’s Nigerian trio eye big impact

On the other side, Sevilla will be bolstered by three Nigerian stars** in their traveling squad—Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidera Ejuke, and Akor Adams. While Iheanacho and Ejuke have already featured for Sevilla this season, all eyes will be on Akor Adams, who could make his debut for the club against Getafe.

Sevilla manager García Pimienta confirmed that Adams is in the squad for the match and is eager to make an impact:

“He has just been training and will be in the squad tomorrow (Saturday). He is ready to play and perform well. He has done two good training sessions and he has to adapt to the language and the way of training and playing. It will be progressive, but he can’t wait to get started. He is a good lad, and it is a very good opportunity for him to be in Sevilla. He is going to give everything because that is his way of playing.”

Adams’ inclusion could add a new dynamic to Sevilla’s attack, with the manager also hinting at the possibility of playing with two strikers:

“I have to adapt myself to the strengths of the squad. If we see that we can be more direct and offensive with two strikers than with one, we will do it. At the moment he’s been training for a couple of days, he has to understand our way and I’m sure he will. He is in great shape, and little by little he will adapt. We expect a lot from Akor because he has the quality to play here, and he comes with a desire and hunger that you can see in his eyes. He has the opportunity to play for Sevilla.”

LaLiga Standings

Both Getafe and Sevilla are in solid form heading into this match. Getafe (14th place, 25 points) are three points clear of the relegation zone and just four points off 11th place.

Sevilla, on the other hand, sit in 12th place with 27 points and are just three points away from a potential European qualification spot.

Sevilla will also look to improve their away form, having struggled on the road this season.

Their only two away wins in LaLiga have come against struggling teams, and they will need a strong performance to claim all three points at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

