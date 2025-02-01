The Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as Kwam 1, appears to have addressed the controversy surrounding his ‘Ga nu si’ comment during the Fidau prayer for his late mother, Alimotu Anifowoshe.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Kwam 1 in January, while preparing for his late mother’s eight-day Fidau ceremony, incurred the wrought of some Islamic clerics when he used the phrase ‘Ga’nu sí during a conversation with a man.

Speaking in Yoruba, the singer said, ”Alfas (Muslim clerics) will not go to my father’s house for the party; it’s my house they will ‘Ga’nu sí. We then prayed in my home before returning to my father’s house for the main party.”

His remark was interpreted to imply that Islamic clerics attend religious ceremonies primarily for financial gain, sparking controversy among the Muslim faithful.

Prominent Muslim clerics, including Sheikh Faruq Onikijipa, who delivered a sermon at his mother’s Fidau, disapproved of Kwam 1’s remark and urged him to apologise.

Kwam 1, however, stood his ground, stating that he wouldn’t apologise and that an apology would mean admitting he had done something wrong.

Kwam 1 maintained that what he said was not wrong and hasn’t apologised since then.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Indirect criticism

Meanwhile, during a performance at the first coronation anniversary of Sikirullahi Williams, the king of Odi-Olowo Kingdom in Mushin, Lagos State, on Thursday, the 67-year-old musician subliminally responded to his critics in his music.

While he did not explicitly mention Islamic clerics, many interpreted his comments as referencing his earlier ‘Ga nu si’ remark about them.

The Lagos-born singer, known for responding to criticisms with proverbs while performing, sang at the coronation: “Evil-doers, God doesn’t look like you, and you’re not Him, despite all the lies, rebellion, and the wrong paths you have taken because of me. Anyone who likes can eat soap and drink it with water. If we said it and they didn’t accept, there’s no problem—two deer cannot drink from the same pot simultaneously.

“They are the ones who determine who is poor and who is not wealthy. They are friends who betray. Be cautious when talking about us behind our backs; nothing will happen to me. Hypocrites, be cautious when speaking about me regarding what I said earlier. Even if your friend offends you, be cautious in how you speak about them.”

‘Ga nu si’ federation

Additionally, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday, the singer captioned ‘Ga’nu sí federation’, argued that anyone who has experienced ‘Ga nu si’ should be grateful.

“Come and experience ‘Ga nu si’ in Ijebu Ode, so you can also give thanks. I always answer anyone who calls on me, whether female, male, adult, or child. We all want joy and shall dwell with us in our homes. Anyone who’s not comfortable should swell up and burst”, he sang.

This newspaper reported that Kwam 1 was criticised by Nigerians when publicised a private phone conversation between himself and President Bola Tinubu, who called to commiserate with him over his mother’s death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

