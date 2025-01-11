Nigeria’s footballing legacy in Poland dates back to Emmanuel Olisadebe, who made history as the first African player to represent the Polish national team over two decades ago.

Since then, numerous Nigerian players have left their mark on the Polish leagues.

Presently, another Nigerian, Olumide Akinode, is gradually grabbing the headlines.

The 23-year-old winger made a bold career move in 2024 by signing with LKS Ślesin in Poland’s Artbud Group IV Liga.

This step marked a significant chapter in Akinode’s career, showcasing his determination to push boundaries and prove himself on the international stage.

Akinode’s transition to Polish football has been seamless. In just five games, he has tallied two assists and earned a Man of the Match award, quickly becoming a fan favorite. A local sports journalist praised him as “a player who brings energy and precision to every match.”

From England to Poland

Before his move to Poland, Akinode built a strong foundation in English football.

Born on 19 June 2001, in London, “Olu” as he is fondly called honed his skills at clubs such as Brentwood Town, Northwood, Coggeshall Town, and Stanway Rovers.

Competing in the Isthmian and Essex Senior Leagues, Akinode stood out for his adaptability, excelling as a right wing-back, winger, and central midfielder.

His former coaches attest to his exceptional work ethic and hunger to improve, which earned him the Players’ Player of the Season award for the 2022/23 season.

More than a footballer

Akinode’s impact extends beyond his on-field performances. He is driven to inspire younger players, especially those from humble beginnings.

With his talent, ambition, and growing fan base, many believe Akinode is poised for even greater

achievements.

Whether breaking into higher leagues or representing Nigeria on the international stage, the future looks bright for this young star.

By embracing challenges like his move to Poland, Akinode is proving that humble beginnings are no obstacle to success.

Instead, they are the foundation of greatness, setting the stage for a career that could mirror those of Nigerian stars like Ademola Lookman, Bukayo Saka, and Alex Iwobi.

