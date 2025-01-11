Former Kano State Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Abbas Sani, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Sani was sacked alongside the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and four commissioners when Governor Abba Yusuf reshuffled his cabinet on 12 December.

But on Friday, 10 January, Mr Sani announced that he has dumped the state’s ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Kwankwsiyya movement for the opposition APC.

He was received by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, at the latter’s residence in Kano, and the state’s APC chairperson, Abdullahi Abbas.

In a short video message, Mr Sani described his decision to align with the APC as a homecoming.

Mr Jibrin said he welcomed Mr Sani alongside other party’s chieftains from the NNPP in Gwale LGA.

“Joined by the Chairman of our party in Kano State, Prince Abdullahi Abbas (Ɗan Sarki, Jikan Sarki), and other party leaders, we proudly embraced Hon. Abbas, a dedicated grassroots mobiliser to our party.

“I assured him of our unwavering support as we work together to build a better future for the people of Kano State and indeed, all Nigerians,” Mr Jibrin said.

“Together, we will continue to promote the values of good governance, inclusivity and service to humanity”, the deputy senate president added.

