Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume, two influential Team Nigeria athletes, are already hitting their stride in their respective sports ahead of the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in August.

At the weekend in Jamaica, Amusan delivered a remarkable performance in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Racers Grand Prix, clocking a season’s best time of 12.57 seconds to claim victory.

The World Record holder, who recently bagged a Master’s degree from Texas University, El Paso, finished ahead of Tia Jones from the USA, who secured second place with a time of 12.72.

Jamaica’s Megan Tapper, the Olympic bronze medalist, crossed the finish line in third place with a time of 12.80

Amusan started her season with a second-place finish at the Tom Jones Invitational, clocking a time of 12.59 seconds behind Nia Ali, who won in a time of 12.53 seconds.

She then had inconsistent performances in her races and even withdrew from running at the Adidas City Games.

Many were surprised when the World Record holder finished ninth in 12.69 seconds at the LA Grand Prix, but she explained that she was only returning from injury.

It was thus heartwarming to see Amusan returning to her former self with a win in Jamaica, where the likes of Usain Bolt were in the stands to cheer the athletes on parade.

On her part, African Record holder Ese Brume was also the top finisher at the Orlen Janusz Kusocinki Memorial Meet in Chorzow, held on Sunday.

Brume won the Long Jump event with her last attempt of 6.81m, a season-best mark.

Quanesha Burks placed second in 6.77 m, while Agate De Sousa came in third with 6.76 m, behind the Nigerian superstar.

The victory for Brume comes a few days after she finished in fourth place in the women’s Long Jump event at the Florence Diamond League in Rome, Italy.

Amusan and Brume were Nigeria’s only medalists at the last World Championships in Oregon, and it is reassuring that they are hitting their strides in time for another in Budapest.

