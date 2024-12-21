Doris Ogah, a 26-year-old Nigerian lawyer and model representing the South-South region at the 2024 Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant, has been crowned the winner.

The 45th edition of the Miss Nigeria Beauty Contest themed “Beyond Beauty: Reigning Together as Queens” was held Thursday night at the Royal Box in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ms Ogah won the crown by beating 10 finalists, including Ann Eneanya, Abosede Sorinola, Oluwatofunmi Adekola, Praise Obafemi, Diane Paul, Simeon Obianujuwa, Faith Ogbele, Divine Nelson, and Oluwabukumi Ogunsanya.

About 45 beauty queens competed in the contest, but 20 semifinalists were selected to compete for the crown before the 10 finalists were picked.

The panel of judges, led by Mo Abudu, included designer Mai Atafo, actress Kate Henshaw, and photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi. Other judges were Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, Olatomiwa Williams, and Wunmi Ogunbiyi. Others are Aisha Abba Kyari, actress Ini Edo, TV host Michelle Dede, and former Miss Nigeria Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha.

The top ten were reduced to five after being engaged in a question-and-answer session. The question was ‘‘If you win your crown tonight, how will you use your platform to address the challenges Nigerian youths face?”

Ann Eneanya, Divine Nelson, Diane Paul, Oluwabukumi Ogunsanya and Ogar progressed to the top 5 finalists.

After asking them the final question, the judges announced Ms Ogar as the 45th Miss Nigeria winner.

The outgone 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, congratulated her successor, advising her to maximise her reign for the betterment of humanity.

“To my successor, congratulations on beginning this incredible chapter. Embrace this journey with an open heart. Your crown is more than a symbol; it is a tool to inspire and uplift others. Trust yourself; you have everything it takes to shine in this role.

“As I hand over this crown, I do so with gratitude and hope for the future. Though my reign ends here, the impact and memories will stay with me forever. This is not a goodbye; it is the beginning of a new chapter,” she said.

Actress Rita Dominic was announced as the lead in organising the famous Miss Nigeria pageant in October 2023.

Folio Communications, owned by Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike, has organised the pageant for 16 years.

