The Nigeria Premier Football League returns this weekend with a slightly reduced schedule of nine games. Several important local derbies are on the fixture list, promising exciting action that could shake up the league standings.

However, Enyimba’s match against Nasarawa United has been postponed because of their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup. Enyimba, Nigeria’s sole representative in the continental competition, are currently in Mozambique for their match against Black Bull on Sunday and will return to domestic action later next week.

The league so far

Enyimba’s struggles continue. Following a goalless draw with Sunshine Stars, they are winless in their last seven matches. Meanwhile, coaching changes are afoot in the NPFL.

Akwa United parted ways with Coach Baba Ganaru after a disappointing draw with Bendel Insurance, temporarily replacing him with their physiotherapist. Sunshine Stars also has a new manager, Abubakar Bala, who takes over from Kenny Boboye after his departure because of disagreements with the club’s management.

In more positive news, Shooting Stars celebrated their first away win of the season, defeating Sunshine Stars with a lone goal and securing their first clean sheet on the road since March. The league has seen a flurry of goals, with 308 goals scored in 158 games.

Four games for the weekend

Kano Pillars face a stern test against Shooting Stars in Ibadan

Kano Pillars survived a tumultuous battle at home against bitter rivals Katsina United last weekend, winning by a lone goal. However, they will face another tough away clash in Ibadan against Shooting Stars.

The Oluyole Warriors have been formidable at home this season, remaining unbeaten in Ibadan. Moreover, winning on the road can significantly boost a team’s morale for the next game, a fact that Shooting Stars can attest to after defeating Sunshine Stars in Ijebu last Saturday.

Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars have met 10 times in the last nine years, dating back to 2015. A consistent pattern in their encounters is that Kano Pillars has never defeated Shooting Stars in Ibadan. Their best result was a draw in 2017 against the Oluyole Warriors.

Despite their struggles against Shooting Stars in Ibadan, Kano Pillars have been impressive on the road this season. They are currently in the top three positions for clubs that have amassed points away from home, gathering eight points from four defeats.

Kano Pillars travel to the South-West of Nigeria for the first time this season, and it will be essential to set a good precedent. In their last three encounters against southwestern clubs at home this season, Kano Pillars have had mixed results, winning against Ikorodu City, losing to Remo Stars, and securing a big win over Sunshine Stars.

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars have been enjoying a good spell at home, with six wins and two draws. On Saturday, Coach Gbenga Ogunbote will be eager to extend this good fortune with a win against Kano Pillars.

South-West Derby in Lagos

The last time Remo Stars visited Lagos, they left with a heavy 4-0 defeat to Sporting Lagos. Although Sunday’s fixture pits them against newcomers Ikorodu City, the venue remains the same—Mobolaji Johnson Arena, quickly becoming a fortress for Ikorodu City.

This will be the first-ever league meeting between the two teams, and both sides will rely on their current form to devise strategies for this encounter.

The newcomers have faced top teams on home soil and emerged victorious, including notable wins against Rivers United and regional rivals Shooting Stars.

In their last seven home games, Ikorodu City have been nearly invincible, suffering just one loss. They have scored at least two goals per game at home, making them one of the highest-scoring teams in the league.

Of their 22 goals this season, 18 were netted in Lagos, and only seven were conceded in their last seven home games. Their average expected goals (xG) at home is an impressive 2.57.

In contrast, Remo Stars have struggled in away fixtures this season. In their last five away games, the Ikenne-based team has managed only a single point, courtesy of a draw in Aba. The other four matches ended in defeats, raising concerns about their ability to perform well away from Ikenne.

With Ikorodu City’s solid home record and Remo Stars’ poor form on the road, Sunday’s clash promises to be an intense battle. The game, scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m., will test Remo Stars’ resolve against Ikorodu City’s formidable attack.

Another Derby in Lafia

Plateau United is a good side, but they have not been consistent in the league so far. They are visiting the “yo-yo” Lobi Stars at the Lafia Stadium on Saturday.

One constant over the years is that the derby has always been tightly compacted.

Plateau United last picked a point against Lobi Stars at home in 2022 under Fidelis Ilechukwu, but this derby usually ends with a one, or two-goal deficit.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars’ performance is in relegation form. They are currently in the 20th position, and it doesn’t look like they will move out soon, as they have recorded only three wins in their last 10 games.

A battle between coach-less Akwa United and Ladan Bosso’s resurgent team in Yenagoa

Ladan Bosso, the former U-20 coach, has turned things around for Bayelsa United, currently 10th on the log. He overcame a three-match ultimatum that threatened his position.

This weekend’s South-South derby will be intense because of its implications. Akwa United, currently without a head coach, are fighting for their lives as they aim to salvage at least a point against Bayelsa United to stave off relegation.

Sitting 19th on the table with 18 points, a win in Yenagoa could lift Akwa United out of the relegation zone. However, to achieve this, they’ll need to emulate the resilience shown by Katsina United, who secured a draw in Yenagoa earlier in the season.

Historically, Akwa United have had moments of success in Yenagoa, notably earning a point in 2015. Ironically, that same year marked Bayelsa United’s relegation. Now, nine years later, the roles have reversed, with Akwa United facing a similar struggle for survival.

Expectations

Matchday 17 of the NPFL should deliver thrilling action with crucial games that could reshape the league standings. As teams battle for vital points, local derbies and high-stakes encounters will be the focal points. Remo Stars holds the top spot with 29 points, on goal difference, above Rivers United (29 points), with Rangers in third place (27 points).

This weekend’s results could significantly impact the title race as the season progresses. Rivers United can grab the top spot with a home game against Kwara United as Remo Stars travel to Lagos to face an improving Ikorodu City team.

The battle to avoid relegation is also heating up, with only a narrow five-point gap separating the ninth-placed Niger Tornadoes (21 points) and 20th-placed Lobi Stars (16 points). This tight race means every match is crucial for the teams at the bottom of the table as they fight to secure their place in the league next season.

