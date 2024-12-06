The Nigerian national team, also known as the Home-Based Eagles, has commenced intense preparation for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Ghana.
The team, comprising 30 players, trained for the second day on Friday, as part of their build-up to the crucial encounter. The team had two sessions on Thursday after Wednesday’s arrival in Ikenne from their various bases.
Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen has assembled a strong squad, featuring a mix of experienced and young players.
The team includes notable players such as Rabiu Ali, Kayode Bankole, Steven Mayo, and Sunday Megwo.
Henry Ozoemena, Ismail Sadiq, Kazeem Ogunleye, and Anas Yusuf are among the other players also in the camp
The CHAN qualifier against Ghana is scheduled to take place on 22 December at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the return leg set for 28 December at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
Nigeria is seeking to qualify for the 8th edition of the CHAN, which will be held in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania in February 2025. The tournament is exclusively reserved for footballers playing in their country’s domestic leagues.
Ghana has been a thorn in Nigeria’s flesh in previous CHAN qualifiers, having eliminated the Super Eagles B in 2009 and 2023.
The Nigerian team will be seeking to reverse this trend and secure qualification for the CHAN finals.
30 PLAYERS FOR SUPER EAGLES B CAMPING IN IKENNE-REMO
Goalkeepers: Henry Ozoemena (Enyimba FC); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars); Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United)
Defenders: Ismail Sadiq (Remo Stars); Waliu Ojewole (Ikorodu City); Imo Obot (Enyimba FC); Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Junior Nduka (Remo Stars); Victor Collins (Nasarawa United); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International); Steven Mayo (Rivers United)
Midfielders: Jide Fatokun (Remo Stars); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars); Saviour Isaac (Rangers International); Musa Zayyad (El-Kanemi Warriors); Emmanuel Ogbole (Kwara United); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes); Kazeem Ogunleye (Rangers International)
Forwards: Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United); Osy Martins (Lobi Stars); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Samuel Ogunleye (3SC); Abiam Nelson (Kano Pillars); Meyiwa Oritseweyimi (Bendel Insurance); Ngbemena Ikechukwu (Heartland FC); Sunday Megwo (Abia Warriors); Umar Al-Amin Ibrahim (El-Kanemi Warriors); Adams Aminu Sani (Kano Pillars)
