Rangers International FC of Enugu, on Sunday, thrashed visiting Enyimba International FC of Aba 2-1 in week 35 of the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outcome of the derby compounded the woes of the relegation-bound People’s Elephant.

The match, played behind closed doors at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, saw the two teams in a lacklustre showing in the first stanza.

Though the Rangers appeared better, they were wasteful of goal-scoring opportunities, resulting in a barren first half.

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On the resumption of the second half, Enyimba stunned their host with a 48th- minute goal by Wonah Williams, who pulled a shot behind the net from outside the 18- yard box.

The goal rattled the home side, who fought hard to pull an equaliser through defender Chiedozie Iwundu, who slotted the ball behind the goalkeeper, during a goalmouth scramble in the 61st minute.

Another defender, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, increased the tally in the 68th minute to brighten the team’s hope of winning the league twice in two years.

Enyimba fought hard, throwing in everything they had to level scores, but the god of soccer was not on their side.

In a post-match interview, Coach Emmanuel Deutsch conceded defeat, saying it was a derby, and the contest was expected.

“Rangers played well, likewise my team, but the better side won.

“They won, they won, and congratulations to them,” Deutsch said.

For Rangers’ Technical Adviser, Fidelis Illechukwu, playing behind closed doors affected his players’ psyche.

“Not having our fans today affected us. But we could do nothing.

“It is very painful because we love our fans.

“We are always hopeful that we can achieve success in every game. We take the games as they come,” Mr Illechukwu said.

NAN recall that Rangers were ordered to play behind closed doors as a punishment for the unruly behaviour of their fans in their last home match against Barau FC.

Sunday’s three points return Rangers to the top of the league with 59 points after 35 games.

(NAN)