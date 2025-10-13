Barcelona Legend, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Super Eagle icon, Jay-Jay Okocha, are set to clash in a Charity Match in Abuja, dedicated to advancing the empowerment of the girl child.

The highly anticipated match, scheduled for 15 to 25 October 2025, kicks off at 3:00 PM and is expected to unite football icons worldwide for an unforgettable display of skill, nostalgia, and purpose.

In a statement on Monday, the organisers said the monumental sporting and philanthropic event will occur at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Nigeria, titled ‘Barça Legends vs. African Legends Charity Match’.

The charity match is an initiative of Attom Foundation in partnership with Apitix to support girl-child empowerment programmes.

Legends

The match will reunite football legends Ronaldinho and Okocha, teammates at PSG from 2001 to 2002, alongside other former Barcelona and African footballers.

The Barça Legends squad features global greats Ronaldinho, Ludovic Giuly, Javier Saviola, Jesús Angoy, Samuel Okunowo, Marc Valiente, and Fernando Navarro.

They will go head-to-head against the African Legends, led by Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Alex Song, Mark Fish, and other revered figures of African football.

Gala Dinner

Beyond the match, the event also offers the fans a ‘Legends Meet and Greet’ and an exclusive Gala Dinner, where supporters and guests will have the rare opportunity to engage directly with football’s finest in an atmosphere of celebration and generosity.

The Charity Match and Legend’s Dinner proceeds will directly support initiatives focused on the girl child across Africa.

Speaking on the initiative, Yahaya Attom, founder of the Attom Foundation, reiterated football’s impact on connecting and uniting people worldwide.

The founder said the match will celebrate unity and resilience while impacting Girl Child worldwide.

“At Attom Foundation, we’ve always believed that actual impact begins with connection, and nothing connects people more deeply than football. This match celebrates unity, resilience, and the shared joy that defines us as Africans.

“Every cheer, every goal, every moment reminds us that we can come together for something greater, for hope, for community, and for the love of the game,” Mr Attom said.

Attom Foundation

At its core, the Attom Foundation is driven by a mission to transform lives through initiatives that promote health, education, food security, and housing for vulnerable communities.

Also, the ‘Barça vs. African Legends Charity Match’ reflects that mission in motion, harnessing sport as a force for social good and community transformation.

In partnership with Apitix, one of Nigeria’s leading event and ticketing platforms, the Foundation ensures seamless access for fans eager to witness this landmark occasion.

The match organisers, however, invited fans, partners, and communities across Africa to participate in a historic celebration of football, unity, and purpose.