The Oyo State Police Command has identified key members of the kidnapping syndicate responsible for the abduction of the younger sister of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and her twin sons, providing fresh details on the specific roles played by each suspect.

Speaking during a press briefing in Ibadan on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, a deputy superintendent of police, said four principal suspects had been arrested while two members of the gang were killed during a rescue operation.

The victims, Olaide Busayo Adegoke and her twin sons, Peter and Paul, were abducted on 3 June 2026, while travelling to school in Ibadan.

According to the police, the first major breakthrough came with the arrest of Wale Abolalewa, popularly known as “Oloro”.

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Police described Mr Abolalewa as a suspected member of the kidnapping network who had already been on the command’s watchlist for involvement in related criminal activities.

His arrest, investigators said, exposed the structure of the criminal syndicate and provided intelligence that helped investigators unravel the operation.

The investigation subsequently led to the arrest of Dare Oyedele, also known as “Solution”, whom police identified as a key operational link within the gang.

Police said information obtained from the two suspects played a crucial role in locating the kidnappers’ hideout and advancing rescue efforts.

Another suspect identified by police was Kelechi, who travelled from Lagos State to participate in the operation.

Investigators said Kelechi served as a lookout at the gang’s hideout in Ayegun, Ibadan, where the victims were held.

However, he was killed during a gun battle when operatives stormed the location on 6 June.

An additional gang member, whose identity has yet to be established, was also killed during the exchange of gunfire with police operatives.

Beyond the core kidnapping suspects, the police also arrested two alleged collaborators accused of facilitating the gang’s activities.

The suspects were identified as Semiu Ishola, 39, and Adeyemi Ayobami, 35.

According to the police, both men acted as agents responsible for contracting and facilitating the use of the hideout where the victims were kept during their captivity.

The command said investigations further revealed that the syndicate attempted to recruit an insider connected to the victims’ household before carrying out the abduction.

Police identified the individual approached by the gang as Segun, a staff member attached to the family.

Investigators said the recruitment effort formed part of a broader surveillance operation through which the gang gathered information about the family’s movements, routines, vehicles and the schools attended by the children.

The police said all arrested suspects were assisting investigators with information aimed at tracking down other members of the criminal syndicate who remain at large.

Recovered exhibits include three pump-action rifles, 14 live cartridges, an unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Corolla allegedly used in the abduction, face masks, criminal charms, a battle axe, a hammer and substances suspected to be hard drugs.

The command said efforts were being intensified to apprehend fleeing members of the gang, some of whom are believed to have escaped with gunshot injuries sustained during the rescue operation.