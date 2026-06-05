The Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has approved the appointment of Princewill Chike as the institution’s 10th vice-chancellor.

Mr Chike, a professor, is expected to assume office on 13 July following the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Owunari Georgewill, on the same date.

The university’s spokesperson, Sam Kpenu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Mr Kpenu said that Mr Chike’s appointment was approved by the university’s 17th Governing Council following the successful conclusion of the selection process.

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He added that the process was conducted in strict compliance with the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act and the University of Port Harcourt Act.

He said, “The process involved the constitution of a Search Team and a Joint Council-Senate Selection Board, which carried out the exercise in accordance with extant laws and regulations.”

Mr Kpenu explained that the committees conducted the selection process in line with procedures governing the appointment of vice-chancellors in Nigerian universities.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mao Ohuabunwa, congratulated Mr Chike on his appointment and expressed confidence in his ability to provide visionary leadership for the continued growth and development of the university.

He said, “Prof Chike possesses the capacity to advance the university’s vision and sustain its tradition of excellence.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Chike served as Rivers State commissioner for health during the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike.