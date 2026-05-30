Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) for the 2027 general elections.

Accepting the nomination at the APM presidential primary, held in Ibadan, Mr Makinde pledged to work to reform national security architecture so that states were no longer left helpless in moments of crisis.

He said that his administration would prioritise the decentralisation of security management to enable respective states have control of security architecture.

“The safety and security of Nigerians will never be treated as a political slogan. Under my leadership, it will be a sacred national responsibility,” Mr Makinde promised.

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The governor further noted that the nation’s persistent insecurity, hunger, and high cost of living showed that the country must reset.

He argued that recycling old approaches would not produce new results.

Mr Makinde also promised practical economic reforms centered on honesty, discipline, and transparency.

He said that Nigerians must benefit from oil wealth like citizens of other resource-producing nations, and called for a fair, transparent, and appropriate pricing structure for petroleum products.

The governor pledged to reform the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) into a lean, efficient, and commercially driven institution.

Mr Makinde said that difficult but necessary decisions regarding the future of our refineries would be taking so that Nigeria could stop losing resources to systems that no longer serve the interests of our people.

The APM presidential flag bearer further promised that food security would be a major priority, “starting with gathering accurate data on agricultural capacity to fix gaps in production, processing, storage, and logistics”.

He described it as unacceptable that a nation blessed with abundant resources still has millions of citizens going to bed hungry.

On transportation, Mr Makinde promised to expand support programme modeled on initiatives already implemented in Oyo State to ease the burden on workers, students, traders, and families.

The APM candidate distanced himself from “miracle promises,” saying what he promised was leadership that listens, learns, and acts.

“This campaign will therefore be about solutions, competence, and the future.

“Together, we can build a Nigeria where security is not a privilege, where opportunities are not reserved for a select few, and where leadership genuinely serves the people,” he added.

Mr Makinde, a PDP governor, described APM as a “grand alliance united by a common purpose, the progress and renewal of Nigeria”.

In his endorsement speech, the APM national chairman, Yusuf Dantale, said all the 36 states and FCT chapters of the party endorsed the candidacy of Mr Makinde to contest the 2027 presidential election under the platform of the party.

Mr Dantalle outlined the party’s priorities as human capital development, security, education, healthcare, agriculture, wealth creation, technology, and youth empowerment.

He urged Nigerians to reject vote-buying and support APM candidates from State Assembly to the Presidency.

“Your vote is your power. A vote for APM is a vote for a new Nigeria, for progress, for hope,” he said.

In his goodwill message, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, declared full support for Mr Makinde’s candidacy, describing him as “the leader Nigeria needs at this critical moment.”

Mr Mohammed, who was represented at the occasion by his deputy, Mohammed Jatau, assured that Bauchi, the entire North-east region, and other northern Nigerians stand firmly behind the APM.

He added that the people of Bauchi and Oyo share a strong bond of friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect, while pledging to mobilise support until Mr Makinde emerges victorious in 2027.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the occasion was the presentation of Certificate of Return to Mr Makinde by Mr Dantale.

Three officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) were present during the programme.

(NAN)