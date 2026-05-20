The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded urgent government action over the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

NLC president, Joe Ajaero, made the demand in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Ajaero described the incident as another painful reminder of worsening security situation across communities nationwide.

He said the abduction of school children from Community High School, LEA Basic School, Ahoro Esinele, and First Baptist School, Yawota, had shocked Nigerians and attracted widespread concern.

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“The tragedy of Ahoro Esinele and Yawota demonstrates that no community is safe anymore, while innocent children are increasingly becoming targets of violent criminal groups.

“We have had enough of condolences and endless assurances. Nigerians expect decisive action, effective rescue operations and stronger security measures capable of protecting lives and restoring public confidence,” Ajaero stated.

The NLC president noted that the young victims and the reported killing of a teacher in captivity had deepened public outrage and intensified calls for immediate rescue efforts.

Mr Ajaero, however, said the latest incident must not be treated as another routine tragedy, warning that continued attacks on schools and communities threatened national stability and public trust.

He commended security agencies and local vigilantes for their prompt response, saying available reports indicated they pursued the abductors immediately after the incident occurred in the affected communities.

“Government at all levels must wake up to the reality that insecurity has become a direct threat to national survival, social stability and citizens’ confidence in democratic institutions.

“Our security agencies must undertake sincere soul-searching and adopt stronger strategies because Nigerians can no longer continue living in fear, uncertainty and endless mourning,” he added.

The NLC president, however, expressed concern that security operatives were reportedly repelled by improvised explosive devices allegedly deployed by the abductors during the rescue attempts in the area.

He also alleged that the abductors used the kidnapped pupils and teachers as human shields, thereby complicating efforts by security personnel and local volunteers to secure their release safely.

Mr Ajaero said the development reflected declining national capacity for effective rescue operations and deterrence against criminal groups terrorising communities and targeting innocent citizens across the country presently.

He warned that persistent insecurity could push desperate citizens toward relying on criminal groups for protection, describing such a possibility as dangerous for national unity and democratic governance.

According to him, rural communities previously considered safe are now vulnerable, while residents increasingly fear that major urban centres may eventually experience similar attacks in broad daylight situations.

Mr Ajaero called for sincere national conversations on insecurity, urging governments at all levels to adopt fresh strategies and stronger tactics against terrorism and organised criminal activities nationwide.(NAN)