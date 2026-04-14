The Oyo State Chief Judge, Iyabo Yerima, on Tuesday, released 40 inmates from the Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan, as part of exercise to decongest the facility.

Represented by another judge, Ladiran Akintola, the chief udge said the resolve to decongest the correctional centre necessitates quarterly visits to the facility.

“Much as we tried in the first quarter of the year, because of conflicting and judicial responsibilities, we were unable to visit then.

“That is why we came early this month to visit the correctional facility with the view to reducing the level of congestion

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”Deserve cases of inmates were visited, those we felt deserved the exercise of the discretion of the chief Judge were recommended to be released

“Forty inmates were recommended to be released,” she said.

Ms Yerima advised the released inmates to be of good behaviour, shun crime, turn over a new leaf and ensure they do not return to the correctional facility for any reason after their release.

She, thereafter, gave the released inmates token as transport fare to their various homes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among those released were inmates with health challenges, those awaiting trial for bailable offences and others who have been in custody for over four years.

An executive of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan Branch, Ibrahim Lawal, commended the chief judge for the visitation and exercise of her discretionary powers.

“It’s important for the NBA and the judiciary to come here and look at the state of inmates at Agodi Correctional facility.

“It’s an exercise to be done often to prevent abuse of power and unnecessary congestion.

“Those with communicable diseases are released to prevent the spread to other inmates and to prevent a pandemic within the facility,” he said.

Mr Lawal decried the practice of some prison officials who fail to release inmates after courts have issued warrants of release to them.

He said that the NBA had resolved to challenge this practice in court.

As of Tuesday, only about 35 per cent of the 79,109 inmates across Nigeria’s correctional facilities are convicted. The remaining 65 per cent are awaiting trial.

The huge number of awaiting trial inmates compared to the convicts is the key contributor to the congestion of the facilities across the country.

(NAN)