Ademola Lookman has scored again for Atlético Madrid in their ongoing UEFA Champions League clash against FC Barcelona.

The Nigerian forward scored in the 31st minute to bring Atlético back into the game after Barcelona had cancelled the two-goal advantage from the first leg.

Early goals from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres in the 4th and 24th minutes had put Barcelona in control.

But Lookman’s goal changed the picture again.

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His strike not only reduced the gap on the night but also put Atlético back in front on aggregate, shifting momentum in their favour in what has been an intense match in Madrid.

Key moment

Lookman once again showed his value on a big stage. His pace and direct style caused problems for Barcelona’s defence, and he made it count when the chance came.

The goal adds to his growing impact since joining Atlético, with the forward becoming one of the team’s most important players in attack.

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Lookman scored against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg before netting another goal on Tuesday.

Game still open

The match is still ongoing, with Barcelona pushing for another goal while Atlético try to hold on to their lead.

For Lookman, this is another big moment in Europe — and it could prove crucial as Atlético chase a place in the semi-finals.