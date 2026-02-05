Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, inducted 3,933 newly recruited primary healthcare workers.

Mr Makinde, during the induction held in Ibadan, said that health workers were the heart of the state’s healthcare delivery system.

He said that primary health workers were closer to the people at the grassroots.

According to the governor, the recruitment is to address critical human resource gaps and strengthen multidisciplinary teamwork at the grassroots level.

He asserted that with adequate availability of health workers in hospitals, 70 per cent of the problem in that sector would have been solved.

Mr Makinde said that the provision of buildings or medical equipment/facilities without the human capital would be a waste of resources.

He tasked the recruited health workers to put in their best wherever they are posted, assuring them that their posting would not lead to hardship.

“I want to promise you that you have chosen a career, and for us as an administration, we will ensure that this is a rewarding career for all of you,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board, Muideen Olatunji, said the recruitment of the health workers was strategic and part of the ongoing transformation of the primary healthcare system in Oyo State.

Mr Olatunji explained that the recruitment cut across diverse cadres; “from medical doctors to nurses, midwives, community health practitioners, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, administrative staff and security personnel.”

He charged the health workers to serve with integrity, respect the dignity of every client, and uphold discipline and teamwork.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event were the unveiling of the operational guidelines for the inducted health workers.

