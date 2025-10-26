Nigeria’s League champions, Remo Stars, saw their CAF Champions League dream end on Sunday after a 7-1 aggregate defeat to South African powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns in the second preliminary round.

The return leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria finished 2-0 in favour of the hosts, confirming the gulf in experience between the two sides.

Sundowns, five-time South African champions and 2016 African kings, were in control from the outset. With goalkeeper Ronwen Williams rested, veteran Denis Onyango started between the sticks, while Peter Shalulile and new signing Nuno Santos led the attack.

Their dominance was quickly told, as Santos combined beautifully with Aubrey Modiba to score his first goal for the club in the 20th minute.

Remo Stars, seeking redemption after their 5-1 home loss in Abeokuta, attempted to steady themselves midway through the first half.

A well-worked short corner saw Ebuka Anthony and Adama Goita combine, but their effort failed to trouble Onyango.

Just before halftime, Shalulile doubled Sundowns’ advantage with a precise finish after a flowing move through midfield, effectively ending any hopes of a Nigerian comeback.

In the second half, Sundowns maintained control, dictating tempo with fluid passing and positional discipline.

The introduction of Bathusi Aubaas and Lebo Mothiba added fresh energy, as the South Africans sought to protect their lead while probing for more goals.

Remo Stars, to their credit, showed fight in the final quarter. Substitute Samson Olasupo went close with a looping effort, while a deflected strike from the right flank clipped the post, drawing applause from the Pretoria crowd.

Despite the heavy aggregate loss, the performance marked another learning curve for Daniel Ogunmodede’s young side.

Playing their fourth consecutive continental campaign, the Sky Blue Stars’ adventure has been a gradual education in African football’s demands.

After previous heartbreaks against AS FAR and Medeama SC, this encounter with one of the continent’s elite further exposed the gap Nigeria’s emerging champions must bridge.

For Sundowns, the result was routine professionalism — another ticket to the group stages, another marker of continental ambition.