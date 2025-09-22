Lagos State has been thrown into mourning following the deaths of four female elected officials, barely two months after they were sworn into office.

The most recent losses are Basirat Mayabikan, who died on 21 September, just 56 days after inauguration, and Oluremi Ajose, who died on 20 September, 55 days into her tenure.

Their deaths came a month after the passing of Zainab Shotayo on 18 August, 22 days after taking office, and Oluwakemi Rufai, who died on 13 August, barely 17 days after inauguration.

While the causes of death of the four lawmakers remain unclear, the frequency of the losses has left colleagues and constituents devastated. Many Lagos residents have raised concerns and called for more clarity from the authorities.

How they died, what the records say

The losses began on 13 August, when Ms Rufai, a councillor representing Ward C1 in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, died after a brief illness. Ms Rufai was the only female voice in the legislative council of her community.

Just five days later, tragedy struck again in Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), where Ms Shotayo, councillor for Ward C3, died on 18 August. At just 30, Ms Shotayo was one of the youngest councillors in Lagos and the only woman in her council. Reports confirmed she also passed away after a brief illness.

Tragedy struck again on 20 September when Ms Ajose, Vice Chairman of Badagry West LCDA, died suddenly, though no official cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

Barely 24 hours later, on 21 September, Ms Mayabikan, councillor for Ward F in Shomolu Local Government, also died, with the circumstances not publicly confirmed.

Circumstantial or political?

Questions have continued to surface following the deaths of four female elected officials in Lagos State, all of whom died within weeks of assuming office.

The sudden losses, two of which were officially linked to brief illnesses, have unsettled many residents, who say the circumstances appear unusual.

On discussion forums such as Nairaland, several users expressed doubt over the explanation of “brief illness,” especially in the case of Ms Shotayo, the 30-year-old councillor from Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA.

Some described the sequence of events as suspicious and pressed for clearer information about what happened.

However, Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, dismissed suggestions that the deaths of female elected officials in the state reflect political hostility toward women.

He urged the public to resist speculation and misinformation, describing the losses as shocking and painful for the party and the state, the Punch reported.

“It was read in the news that they were indisposed. It has nothing to do with any kind of politics. This is a surprise. Wherever that is coming from demeans humanity if it is being looked at properly,” he stated.

The spokesperson said APC’s track record speaks for itself in promoting women’s participation in governance, adding that the party remains committed to gender inclusion.

“Our women folks are everywhere holding certain positions across the board in our government. There is a deliberate policy that a sizable number of seats should be allotted to women at all levels. How can anybody now insinuate that such a party will be against women?

“Our government encourages women to come on board; we are gender-friendly and sensitive. It is unfortunate if anybody is thinking in that line. It is really sad. If this is coming from certain quarters, it is inhumane.” He said.

Tributes pour in

Council chairmen directly affected by the deaths have also spoken publicly. In Ibeju-Lekki, Sesan Olowa, alongside Lekki LCDA Chairman, Rasaki Kasali, described Ms Rufai’s death as a rude shock that robbed the community of a rare voice for women in local government, the Vanguard Newspaper reported.

Somolu Local Government Chairman, Lateef Ashimi, paid tribute to Ms Mayabikan, describing her as humble, cheerful, friendly, and easy-going. He said her passing had left the entire Ward F in grief, with her family and constituents struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

The broader body of local government leadership has also weighed in. Mr Usman Hamzat, Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye LG and Secretary of Conference 57 Chairmen, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the people of Badagry-West and Somolu over the deaths of Ms Ajose and Ms Mayabikan.

He described the twin tragedies as shocking, not only to the immediate communities but also to the local government administration in Lagos State.

The deaths represent a major setback for efforts at increasing women representation in government in Nigeria.