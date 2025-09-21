The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old ex-convict, John Samuel, described as a notorious armed robbery kingpin and hired assassin.

In a statement on Saturday, the deputy spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Babaseyi Oluseyi, said Mr Samuel had recently completed a six-year jail term before returning to violent crime.

Mr Oluseyi stated that investigations revealed that on 18 August, Mr Samuel, armed with an English pistol, shot and wounded businessman Gbenga Obama in broad daylight at Gbajobi Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

He then snatched an expensive gold necklace and other valuables while an accomplice waited on a motorcycle for their escape.

“CCTV footage clearly captured the suspect firing at the victim before taking his necklace. The victim, who sustained gunshot injuries, has since been treated and discharged,” Mr Oluseyi said.

Police said Mr Samuel later confessed to selling the stolen necklace for N4 million, far below its value.

Confirming the arrest, Commissioner of Police, Olohudare Jimoh, praised the operatives and assured residents that other members of the gang would be apprehended.

“The suspect is notorious for shooting at victims before dispossessing them of valuables. We will ensure all his accomplices are brought to justice. Lagos has no hiding place for criminals,” Mr Jimoh said.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, police also arrested 46-year-old Jude Onouha, alleged leader of a syndicate that vandalised luxury vehicles across residential estates while posing as security operatives.

According to Mr Oluseyi, the suspects wore fake uniforms and carried used a modified Mercedes-Benz car jack made to look like a firearm to trick estate guards.

He noted that they gained access under the pretext of security checks before dismantling high-end vehicles, including Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander, Lexus 650, and Mercedes-Benz SUVs to steal vital, expensive components of the vehicles.

Items recovered from him were one Mercedes Benz car jack and a face cap with the inscription Special Force, which the suspect allegedly used to disguise as a security operative.

Mr Jimoh described the arrest as a breakthrough, noting that the suspect had confessed and was assisting detectives.