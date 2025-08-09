The rhythmic thud of boots on the parade ground and the mournful notes of the bugle on Thursday filled the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter’s Cemetery in Ibadan as the Nigerian Army bade farewell to one of its own — and one of Yoruba land’s most revered monarchs — His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Iyanda Owolabi Olakulehin, the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The late Olubadan, who ascended the throne barely a year ago, was not only a custodian of tradition but also a decorated soldier.

He retired from the Nigerian Army in 1979 as a Major after nearly a decade of service in the Corps of Engineers, where his career was marked by discipline, innovation, and dedication to the nation.

Born on 5 July 1935 in Ibadan, Oba Olakulehin’s journey was one of persistence and service. From his early days at the Church Missionary Society School, Islamic School, and Saint Paul’s School in Yemetu, to his technical training at Yaba College of Technology, he displayed a determination to build — both in the literal and figurative sense.

Commissioned into the Nigerian Army in July 1970, he quickly rose through the ranks, holding critical positions including Troops Commander at 2 Field Engineer Regiment, Officer Commanding 2 Engineer Construction Regiment, and Commanding Officer 31 and 34 Maintenance Regiments. His work, often behind the scenes, shaped the Army’s infrastructure and readiness during a period of national rebuilding.

When he voluntarily retired on 1 October 1979, he did not step away from service. Instead, his leadership journey shifted from the barracks to business and community service. In July 2024, following the passing of Oba Lekan Balogun, he was crowned the 43rd Olubadan, bringing to the throne the discipline of a soldier and the wisdom of an elder statesman.

At Thursday’s funeral, the Nigerian Army honoured him with a full military burial — a fitting tribute to a man who had worn the green uniform with pride before donning the beaded crown. Soldiers stood at attention as the flag-draped coffin was lowered into the earth, their rifles raised in salute.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who led dignitaries including royal fathers, senior military officers, and community leaders, described the late monarch as “a bridge between the values of discipline and the spirit of communal leadership.”

Obinna Onubogu, a Major General and General Officer Commanding 2 Division, said the late Olubadan “embodied the Nigerian Army’s highest ideals — loyalty, courage, and selfless service — and carried those ideals into his reign.”

Though his time on the Olubadan throne was brief, Oba Olakulehin left a lasting impression on Ibadan’s traditional council and its people.

To many, he will be remembered as the soldier-king whose life stood at the intersection of service to the nation and service to his people — a man who built bridges in peace just as he had built fortifications in uniform.