In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Super Falcons forward Rinsola Babajide OON, recounted how her football journey began at just five years old, playing alongside boys in her local community.

Now a WAFCON champion, she reflects on her rise from those grassroots days to lifting Africa’s most prestigious women’s football trophy, sharing the passion and resilience that have shaped her career.

Excerpts…

PT: Congratulations once again for the amazing run at the WAFCON tournament in Morocco.This was your very first senior international tournament, and you came away with a gold medal. How would you describe that feeling?

Rinsola: Honestly, it’s such a great honour to wear the Nigerian badge and then to go all the way to win gold on my debut. It’s something I’ll cherish forever. To be part of a major senior tournament for the first time and end it by lifting a trophy is a privilege. What made it even more special was doing it alongside this amazing group of girls — the atmosphere, the togetherness, and the drive to succeed were incredible.

PT: You scored a goal and also provided an assist in Nigeria’s opening match against Tunisia, but we didn’t see much of you on the pitch until the final. Was there an injury or something else?

Rinsola: I’ve always been a believer in being part of something bigger than myself, and WAFCON is exactly that. Nigeria is a massive footballing nation, and for me it was about putting the team first. Of course, as a player, you always want to be on the pitch, but whether I played or not, my mindset was about supporting the team and doing whatever it takes to win. We all knew it would take collective effort. In the end, we achieved our goal — winning gold.

PT: From your perspective, what was the biggest football lesson for you in Morocco?

Rinsola: I’d say the importance of taking control of the game. In the final, during the first half, we held back a little to see how our opponents would approach things. But in the second half, we really brought the game to them. That change in approach, along with fresh legs from substitutions, completely shifted the momentum. They tired out, and we capitalised on that. It taught me that sometimes patience works, but when the moment comes, you must take the initiative.

PT: The NFF president suggested your (Super Falcons) performance could push the Super Eagles to raise their game. What’s your message to them as they aim for World Cup qualification and also head to Morocco later in the year for the AFCON tournament?

Rinsola: I’d say I’m rooting for them all the way. The Super Eagles are a very talented side, and I truly believe they can still qualify for the World Cup.

Winning the AFCON gold would be amazing for them and for Nigeria as a whole. I’ll be supporting them just as I know they supported us during WAFCON.

PT: You’ve just signed for AS Roma. How did that move come about, and how are you feeling about it?

Rinsola: I haven’t officially moved to Italy yet (at the time of the interview), but I’m excited — and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous. This is my first time joining a Champions League club, so it’s a big step. I wanted a project that’s bigger than me, somewhere I can grow and challenge myself, and Roma is exactly that. The ambition of the club matches my own.

PT: Let’s talk about your journey into football. Was it straightforward, you had your parents’ backing or there were hurdles?

Rinsola: Not at all. I started playing at around five years old, but only with boys in my area — there weren’t girls’ teams around. I was the smallest one out there, and my dad was quite nervous about me getting hurt. At first, he didn’t really want me playing with boys. But when I got into primary school, my teachers kept telling my parents how well I played and encouraging them to support me. My mum especially believed in my talent, and eventually, my dad came around. From then on, they both became my biggest supporters, taking me to every game.

PT: What advice would you give to parents who might discourage their daughters from playing sports?

Rinsola: Please don’t close the door on their dreams. Education is important, yes, but so is a child’s passion. If that passion is football or any other sport, nurture it. Support them, take them to training and matches, and encourage them to believe in themselves. One year of progress can change a player’s life completely.

PT: Before we wrap up, what’s your favourite Nigerian food?

Rinsola: That’s easy — Moi Moi, Jollof rice, plantain, and chicken. That combination never fails!

PT: Rinsola, thank you for your time, and congratulations again on your WAFCON win.

Rinsola: Thank you so much. It’s been a great summer, and I’m looking forward to what’s next.