Ekiti State Government has recruited an additional 404 personnel into the Ekiti State Security Network Agency, (also known as Amotekun), the Agro-Marshal and Anti-grazing corps as part of its efforts to strengthen the state’s security architecture especially at the grassroots.

Ebenezer Ogundana, the special adviser to Governor Biodun Oyebanji on security, disclosed this on Friday during the passing out parade of the new recruits at the NYSC Orientation Camp ground at Ise Ekiti.

Mr Ogundana, a retired brigadier general, who represented the governor at the event, described the recruitment of the new security operatives as a sustained investment in the state’s security architecture, which underscores the administration’s commitment to safety of lives and property of its residents.

He stated that the move was aimed at further strengthening the state’s security framework as government considered it necessary to rejig its security architecture by establishing additional informal security outfits that will have community participation and complement efforts of the formal security agencies.

He said the passing out ceremony, which marked a significant milestone in the collective pursuit of a safer Ekiti State, came as a result of the marching order issued to the security agencies to reposition and address the emerging security challenges in the state.

The special adviser attributed the state’s relative peaceful atmosphere to deliberate planning, unrelenting investment, and concerted efforts aimed at creating a safe and conducive atmosphere to grow the economy through protection of lives and property, protection of the agric clusters to ensure food security and enhance intelligence gathering and sharing.

While congratulating the newly recruited operatives who have successfully gone through three weeks of rigorous training, Mr Ogundana urged them to let conscience guide their actions as they will be required to give account of their stewardship when the need arises.

While assuring them that government had provided adequate logistics such as vehicles and communication gadgets that will facilitate their quick response to distress calls from residents, the retired general used the opportunity to express appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, for approving officers of the Nigerian Army to train the operatives with support from other security agencies in the state.

He commended the local government chairmen and traditional institutions for their immense contributions towards the success of the programme with the belief that the presence of the operatives will make remarkable difference in the security situation at the grassroots and the state at large.

Mr Ogundana charged the new recruits to work collaboratively, discharge their responsibilities with dignity and prioritise the safety and security of residents at their various beats where they would be strategically deployed across the state to ensure maximum coverage.

“In the effort of the government to ensure security of lives and properties, the governor considered it necessary to rejig the security architecture of the state by establishing additional informal security outfits that will have community participation to complement the effort of the formal security agencies in the state hence the establishment of Amotekun, Agro-Marshal and Anti-Grazing Corps in Ekiti State.

“Therefore the investment of the governor on the recruitment and training of additional operatives of Amotekun, Agro Marshall and Grazing Marshal Corps is a good security strategy to reduce crimes in the state, protection of lives and property, protection of the agric projects of the governor and to ensure food security, enhance intelligence gathering and sharing, and collaboration with other security agencies,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ojo Oluwasegun, commended Governor Oyebanji for his unrivalled investment in maintaining security in the state, which has adjudged Ekiti State as the safest in Nigeria.

The Director-General of Homeland Intelligence Agency in the state, Adetuberu Oludotun, said the recruitment would, in no small measure, positively impact the communities and enhance the state’s capability to deal with all current and potential security threats, thereby providing an impetus to build a robust security apparatus designed to combat crime and ensure the safety of all residents of the state.