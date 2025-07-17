The Western Nigeria Security Network, code-named Amotekun Corps, in Ondo State, has foiled five kidnap attempts in two weeks in the state.

Adetunji Adeleye, the state commander of Amotekun Corps, disclosed this on Wednesday in Akure while addressing journalists.

Mr Adeleye said no ransom was paid in the five cases, while the latest attempt took place on Monday, where a chief in a community close to Akure was kidnapped.

He explained that the distress line was contacted and with the joint efforts of the local hunters and Amotekun Corps personnel, the kidnappers were pursued overnight.

“We were able to retrieve the chief and the okada rider that were kidnapped without the payment of any ransom.

“Also in Akoko axis, some kidnappers ravaged farms, raped the women and took some victims between 1.00 a.m. and 2.00 a.m. along Ajegunle Road.

“Within 48 hours, the people were released, and three of the suspects that had been identified as part of the gang were arrested. We have them here, both the victim and the suspects.

“The same thing goes for the Central senatorial district, where some kidnapped suspects were arrested again by Amotekun and were equally identified by the victims.

“Today, we have a total of 17 suspects: eight under breaking of law and order, three for kidnap, and six involved in robbery and rape,” he said.

The commander assured that Amotekun was prepared to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure the sustenance of the peaceful atmosphere currently enjoyed in the state.

He also said farmers/herders clashes in the state had reduced drastically and urged Ondo residents to support the corps with timely information.

(NAN)

