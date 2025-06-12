A peaceful protest organised by the #EndBadGovernance movement was held on Thursday in Lagos, with participants criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration and calling on it to address poverty, insecurity, and worsening economic conditions in the country.

The protest began with protesters assembling under the Ikeja Bridge as early as 7:30 a.m. They later marched peacefully to the Ojota area, decrying what they described as “the absence of genuine democracy in Nigeria and the hunger, hardship, and inequality” under President Tinubu’s two-year-old government.

As of 8:53 a.m., the protesters had yet to commence their march, even as a large contingent of police and other security personnel were observed around the area.

The Lagos State Police Command, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) all deployed officers to monitor the protest.

The demonstration came amid tensions between its organisers and the police over prior security arrangements.

Organisers speak

Speaking at the protest ground, Hassan Soweto, leader of the #EndBadGovernance movement in Lagos, accused President Tinubu of betraying the activist ideals he once associated with.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Tinubu is not an activist. He is an opportunist who only stood among activists for personal gain,” he said. “His administration has brought hunger and suffering, not meaningful change.”

Mr Soweto said the current government must reverse its fuel subsidy removal policy due to the hardship it has brought on ordinary Nigerians.

He also criticised the devaluation of the naira, which, he said, has caused prices to triple and pushed millions deeper into poverty.

He listed several demands from the protesters, including the immediate reversal of fuel prices.

He further asked the government to improve the living wage for all Nigerian workers and scrap the student loan scheme.

He demanded better public funding for education and a halt to anti-people economic policies.

He called on President Tinubu to strengthen security agencies to end violence and displacement across rural communities.

Additional voices

Another protester, Bayo Ogunleye of the Gani Fawehinmi Memorial Organisation, said the group was united in its frustration with the Tinubu-led administration.

“Our demands are simple. People should be able to find food to eat and have access to jobs. The government must provide quality, affordable healthcare and free housing. It’s possible—Nigeria has the resources,” he said.

“We are not Boko Haram. We are not criminals. The police are here to curb crime, not suppress peaceful protesters.”

Police provide security, no arrests

The protest ended at 2:45 p.m. without incident. The police and other security operatives maintained a professional presence throughout the event, with no injuries or arrests reported.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohunde Jimoh, told journalists his command supported citizens’ right to peaceful protest.

“I promised to provide adequate security for the protest, and we did just that. So long as the protesters abide by the agreement we reached, we will continue to protect them,” he said.

Breakdown in earlier talks

Tensions between organisers and the police had flared earlier in the week over a failed meeting. On Tuesday, the protesters accused the police of reneging on a scheduled engagement to finalise security arrangements.

According to Mr Soweto, the group and its legal representatives arrived at the Lagos State police headquarters at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday for the meeting, but we were told that the commissioner had gone to Oshodi to oversee security for the president’s motorcade.

“We waited for an hour and eventually left after agreeing with his subordinates to hold a follow-up meeting via Zoom,” Mr Soweto said.

However, the group later received a message rescheduling the meeting for 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the police headquarters.

Despite this confusion, the protest proceeded peacefully.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

