The Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on the Lagos State Police Command to provide security for a Democracy Day protest that will be held on 12 June.

In a letter dated 11 June and addressed to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the NBA’s Human Rights Committee said the EndBadGovernance Movement, a coalition of civil society organisations, is organising the protest.

The letter, which the police confirmed receiving, was jointly signed by the Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Secretary of the NBA Ikeja Human Rights Committee — Chinyere Udeh, Joseph Opute and Clementina Olaniyan.

The committee said the organisers had notified the police of their plans, in line with legal requirements.

“The organisers of the EndBadGovernance Movement have, in full compliance with the law, duly notified your good office of their intention to hold the 12 June commemorative rally,” the committee said.

Citing Section 84(4) of the Police Act, it noted that the law mandates the police to provide security for rallies once proper notification has been given.

“We therefore respectfully request your office to provide the participants with security cover as stipulated by law,” the committee added.

It reiterated that the right to peaceful assembly and association is guaranteed by the constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, stating that it is the police’s legal duty to protect these freedoms.

It further revealed that the police invited the protest organisers to a meeting on 10 June at the State Command headquarters in Ikeja, but the meeting was not held as scheduled due to the commissioner’s engagement elsewhere.

The committee said a follow-up meeting was proposed for 11 June at 4 p.m., but the organisers requested a virtual meeting instead, citing logistical difficulties.

The organisers have not received confirmation from the police on the virtual meeting proposal.

“In light of the above, the committee respectfully reiterates that the rally is an expression of the constitutionally guaranteed right to movement, association, and assembly,” the letter stated.

“The law vests in your office the statutory duty to protect the rights and freedom of every person.”

Protest will go ahead — Organisers

Despite what they describe as evasive tactics by the police, the EndBadGovernance Movement says its planned Democracy Day protest will proceed as scheduled.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that the group reaffirmed its plan to mobilise thousands of Nigerians for a peaceful rally to protest “the absence of genuine democracy, growing hunger, hardship, and inequality” under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. earlier that the group reaffirmed its plan to mobilise thousands of Nigerians for a peaceful rally to protest “the absence of genuine democracy, growing hunger, hardship, and inequality” under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The protest is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. at the underbridge, a bridge at Ikeja.

“We urge workers, artisans, youths, students, market men and women, okada riders, the unemployed, and all oppressed Nigerians to join us for the peaceful procession,” said Hassan Soweto, a member of the organising committee.

The group accused the police of violating a prior agreement to hold a security meeting virtually.

According to the statement, the organisers and their lawyers showed up for a scheduled meeting at the command headquarters on Tuesday but were informed that the police commissioner was away in Oshodi with the president’s motorcade.

“We waited for an hour and then left after reaching an agreement with his subordinates that the rescheduled meeting would be held via Zoom,” the statement said.

However, the group expressed disappointment at receiving another invitation late Tuesday evening for a physical meeting at 4 p.m. the next day, insisting that any future engagement should be virtual.

“We are not averse to meeting with the CP to discuss police protection for the protest, but it must be held virtually as earlier agreed,” Mr Soweto said.

Police response

When contacted on Wednesday, Lagos Police Command spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed ongoing engagements with the organisers ahead of the 12 June protest.

“We are meeting with them today to ensure a peaceful protest,” Mr Hundeyin said. “We also want to ensure that the protesters conform to security measures that would protect lives and property and prevent hijacking by miscreants.”

He assured that the police would provide security for celebrants and protesters, urging all participants to be law-abiding.

“Everyone is enjoined to maintain the peace currently being enjoyed in the state,” he added.

Widening discontent

The planned protest comes amid growing discontent over the economic policies of the Tinubu administration, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira. These reforms have led to historic inflation, soaring fuel prices, and widespread food insecurity.

Labour unions such as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have staged repeated protests and strikes over the economic situation.

Civil society groups argue that the government’s policies — often backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank — have disproportionately hurt ordinary Nigerians.

The EndBadGovernance Movement is calling for an end to what it describes as “IMF/World Bank-inspired anti-poor policies.”

Symbolism of 12 June

12 June commemorates the annulled 1993 presidential election, believed to have been won by the late Moshood Abiola. The date, marked by mass protests and eventual democratic reforms, was declared Nigeria’s official Democracy Day in 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“June 12 itself is historically a day of protest. Everything about the day stands for resistance,” the organisers said.

“Unfortunately, 32 years later, Nigeria is neither truly democratic nor has it fulfilled the hope and aspirations of 1993.”

The group accused the Tinubu administration of enabling corruption, clamping down on democratic rights, and worsening inequality.

“Whatever happens, the public should rest assured that the 12 June protest will go on,” the group said.

