The Lagos State Government has taken delivery of three new train sets, comprising a total of twelve coaches for the Lagos Blue Line Rail.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, made the announcement via his Facebook handle on Thursday.

This development will undoubtedly lead to shorter waiting times and more comfortable journeys for all Lagos residents who utilise the Blue rail, said Mr Sanwo-Olu.

The governor also announced that work is ongoing to extend the Blue Line to Okokomaiko.

Presently, the train travels a 13 kilometre journey — from Marina to Mile-2. “We’re aiming to finish that by 2026,” the governor said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the anticipation surrounding the developments, stating, “I know it’s been a long time coming, but I truly believe we’re building something that will change how we move around this city for the better.”

The rail project was commissioned in January 2023 by the former President Muhammadu Buhari but began commercial operations eight months later.

The Blue Rail Line is expected to be 27 kilometres long, connecting Okokomaiko to Marina.

