Following reported threats by bandits to carry out another attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, the police have said it has made adequate deployment to safeguard churches and mosques.

A spokesperson for the state police command, Ayanlade Olayinka, said in a statement on Sunday in Akure.

St Francis Church was attacked by gunmen on 5 June 2022, leaving dozens dead and many others injured.

The attackers had rained explosives into the church during a Sunday morning mass, resulting in huge fatalities.

Although the painful memory still lingers in the minds of survivors, a reported threat by the bandits on Friday has sent shockwaves across the Owo community.

The community, led by its traditional ruler, Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the Olowo of Owo, has decided to hold a security summit to find ways to forestall any breach of peace in the town.

Mr Olayinka, in the statement, said reports have come to the attention of the police regarding an alleged letter purportedly written by a bandit involved in the tragic Owo church attack, threatening to strike again.

It noted that while the source and authenticity of the said letter remain unverified, the report had necessitated a prompt and strategic response in the interest of public safety.

“In response, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the heavy deployment of operational assets to all churches and mosques across the state, particularly during days of worship,” he said.

“Surveillance and patrol activities have also been significantly intensified to forestall any potential attack and reassure the public of their safety.

“The Ondo State Police Command uses this medium to urge media houses and members of the public to desist from spreading unverified information or fake news that could heighten tension and cause unnecessary panic. Such actions are counterproductive and capable of undermining the security progress we have collectively achieved.

“Residents of Ondo State are therefore advised to go about their lawful activities without fear or panic. The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, remain fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all lives and property in the state.

“For any suspicious activity or information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the nearest police station or use the emergency lines made available by the Command,” the statement said.

Owo Security summit

The publicity Secretary of the planned summit, Bosun Oladimeji, said the maiden edition of the Owo Security Summit, themed “Securing Owo and its Environ: Strategies for Community Safety and Resilience,” will be held this week.

He said the summit aims to raise awareness about community security, foster cooperation between residents and law enforcement, reduce crime and propose sustainable security initiatives.

According to him, one key objective is establishing a Security Trust Fund to support long-term efforts.

Mr Oladimeji also said recent incidents, including the bandits’ renewed threat and several kidnappings, had significantly affected the socio-economic life of the people, making proactive security measures imperative.

He said dignitaries expected at the summit include Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Olayide Adelami.

He said Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi, a judge, will chair the event, with the Chairman of Owo Local Government Area, Tope Omolayo, as chief host. Olugbenga Olumolawa will chair the summit committee, while Taiwo Adenegan will serve as anchor.

He said all security agencies, traditional rulers, and stakeholders have been invited to develop a unified response to the looming threat.

