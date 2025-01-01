Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has renewed his commitment towards re-engineering the state’s infrastructural development and prioritising the people’s welfare.

This was made known on Wednesday during the governor’s New Year message.

The governor said the new year will bring dividends of good governance that will restore faith in the government.

“I congratulate the people of Ondo State on witnessing the end of 2024 because 2025 offers a new vista of development across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“I also thank the various stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, labour leaders, security agencies, and the media, for their support, and our workforce for their hard work and sacrifice in the past year.

“The 2025 ‘Budget of Recovery’ will be faithfully executed to drive rapid development and also aim to complete ongoing projects across the state.

“I commend the peaceful conduct of stakeholders during the electioneering processes last year, and I am grateful for the overwhelming mandate given to me to lead beyond 2025,” he said.

Mr Aiyedatiwa highlighted several achievements recorded by his administration in 2024, which include infrastructure improvements, workers’ welfare, job creation, and enhanced security. He also promised to do more in 2025.

He called on the people to support his administration as it aimed to deliver on the components of the ‘OUR EASE’ mandate for the development of the state.

“As we celebrate the opportunities before us in the New Year, I wish to also use this occasion to affirm my commitment to the people of Ondo State.

“I, therefore, call on you all to intensify prayers for the peace and prosperity of our dear state.

“It is my prayer that the first dawn of the new year will bring with it unsparing blessings for us as individuals, communities, and a state,” he said.

The governor concluded by wishing the good people of Ondo State a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

NAN

