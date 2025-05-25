It was a quiet but symbolic gathering in the heart of Abuja Nigeria—one that spoke volumes without the usual fanfare of politics. All 18 National Assembly members from Katsina State, representing both the Senate and the House of Representatives, came together and made a powerful declaration: their unwavering endorsement of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for a second term in 2027.

The endorsement didn’t come with noise or theatrics. It came with purpose. And in a country where political alignment can be fleeting, the unity displayed by Katsina’s federal lawmakers was not only refreshing—it was deeply telling. Something is working back home, and they want to see it continue.

Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua (Katsina Central), who spoke on behalf of the group, captured the mood perfectly. Flanked by his colleagues—Senator Nasiru Sani Zangon Daura (Katsina North) and Senator Mohammed Muntari Dandutse (Katsina South)—Yar’Adua described Governor Radda as a leader with vision, humility, and an unshakable commitment to the people of Katsina. “He hasn’t just governed,” Yar’Adua said. “He’s connected with the people in a way that’s rare in our politics.”

But this was not just a Senate affair. One after the other, House members added their voices—fifteen in all—representing every federal constituency in the state. From Salisu Yusuf Majigiri of Mashi/Dutsi to AB Dabai of Bakori/Danja, Sada Soli of Jibia/Kaita to Aminu Balele of Dutsin-Ma/Kurfi, their message was consistent: Governor Radda is on the right path, and Katsina is better for it.

Hon Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, who represents Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa, spoke with quiet conviction. “What we’re seeing under this administration is not just projects—it’s a philosophy of inclusion and development that puts people first,” he said. Others like Hon Aminu Ibrahim Muhammad (Malumfashi/Kafur) and Hon Aliyu Iliyasu Abubakar (Batsari/Safana/Danmusa) echoed the sentiment, citing visible progress in sectors like education, security, agriculture, and youth empowerment.

There’s a certain maturity in the tone of this collective endorsement. It isn’t just about politics—it’s about continuity. The lawmakers are making a statement not just to the governor, but to the people of Katsina: that a steady hand at the helm, especially one that has earned their trust, is worth holding on to.

For these federal legislators, their support goes beyond endorsement—it’s a partnership. From Hon Yusuf Ahmed Doro (Bindawa/Mani) to Hon Abdullahi Aliyu (Musawa/Matazu) and Hon Sani Lawal (Zango/Baure), they’ve played their part in amplifying the state’s development agenda at the national level, advocating for policies and projects that align with Governor Radda vision.

What makes this endorsement even more meaningful is the timing. It’s still early in the political calendar—2027 is two years away. But when 18 elected voices speak in unison this early, it speaks not of politics, but of genuine confidence. Confidence in leadership. Confidence in results. Confidence in a future that is already taking shape.

As Katsina charts its course forward, the message from its representatives in Abuja is loud and clear: Governor Radda has earned another term, not just because of promises made, but because of promises kept. And together, with him at the helm, they believe the next chapter will be even more transformative.

*Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the Katsina State Governor, contributed this piece from Katsina.

