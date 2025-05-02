Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has ruled out defection from the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP), amid speculations of his plan to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Adeleke, 64 years old, is believed to be nursing an ambition to seek re-election in the next year’s governorship election in the state, although he has not openly declared so.

In a statement by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Thursday, Governor Adeleke assured that he has no plans to defect from the PDP to any other political party, including the APC.

Speaking at the closed-door meeting with the Osun State PDP stakeholders’ forum at the banquet hall of the Government House in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke described rumors about his alleged defection as “fake news” spread by those intimidated by the state’s extraordinary performance under his leadership.

He assured the party leaders, elders, and members that he remains committed to the PDP.

“My people, party elders and chiefs, I declare before you today that I am not defecting to APC or any other political party. I remain in PDP,” the governor said.

The Osun PDP stakeholders’ forum was attended by top party leaders, including former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola who partook virtually, PDP state chairman, Sunday Bisi; the House Speaker, Adewale Egbedun; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf and other prominent party members.

Mr Adeleke has pursued his political dreams on the platform of the PDP since 2017, when he was elected the Osun West senator to replace his brother Isiaka Adeleke who died in April 2017 serving as the senator for the constituency.

While in the senate, Mr Adeleke, who succeeded his late brother as the frontman for the Adeleke political dynasty, contested the 2018 governorship election and lost to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

But in an iconic comeback in 2022, Mr Adeleke defeated Mr Oyetola, who was seeking second term as the Osun State governor. Mr Oyetola would be appointed the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy in 2023.

There is speculation that Mr Adeleke is preparing to switch allegiance to the APC, the ruling party at the federal level, as he is believed to be positioning himself for a second term in office.

The speculated defection comes amid shifting political landscape as several high-profile politicians have defected from the PDP to the APC.

Most notable is the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who joined the APC alongside other party members.

Mr Oborevwori cited the need to “collaborate and build a state that every Deltan would be proud of” as the reason for their defection.

Upon his defection, the APC announced the appointment of Governor Oborevwori as the state party leader, a position held by a former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The PDP swiftly reacted, demanding that Governor Oborevwori vacate his seat. The party also instructed its national legal adviser to initiate proceedings to reclaim the party’s mandate, citing it as stolen, in accordance with the Electoral Act.

Governor Oborevwori’s defection is just one of many blows to the PDP, as other notable party members such as the former Kaduna State Governor Muktar Ramalan Yero, Senators Shehu Sani, Suleiman Hunkuyi, and Sylvanus Ngele, and former Senate President Pius Anyim, among others.have defected to the APC.

Over 300 PDP members defected to APC between February 2024 and February 2025, largely due to internal strife within the PDP, the Punch Newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, Senator Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South Senatorial District, defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to APC, citing his commitment to his constituents.

Oluwole Oke, a member of the House of Representatives representing Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency, Osun State, also resigned from PDP due to internal divisions within the party.

The PDP has strongly reacted to these defections, attributing them to the APC’s alleged use of state resources and intimidation.

However, the APC has dismissed these claims, stating that the defections are a result of its effective governance and the appeal of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The PDP was the ruling political party after the return to democracy in 1999 until 2015 when former president Goodluck Jonathan was defeated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Since then, the PDP has taken the role of the opposition party. Plagued by internal squabbles and significant defections, the party’s influence has waned.

Vote of confidence

In a communique signed by the PDP state chairman, the stakeholders’ forum passed a vote of confidence on Mr Adeleke’s ability to govern the state and re-endorsed him for a second term as the sole candidate of the party in the 2026 election.

They praised Governor Adeleke’s declaration that he has no intention of defecting to the APC or any other party. They also commended other top party leaders for affirming their loyalty to the PDP and rejecting any plans to defect to other parties.

They expressed optimism that the national chapter of the party is working to resolve its internal challenges, which would result in a more united and well-positioned party for future victories.

