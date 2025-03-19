The Rivers House of Assembly has blamed Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the South-southern state on Tuesday.

The president also suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all the House of Assembly members for an initial six months.

He cited “the disturbing incidents” in the state in the last 24 hours, including explosions and vandalisation of petroleum pipelines linked to the political crises in the state, as the basis for his action.

Many Nigerians and groups, including the NBA and PDP Governors Forum, have separately criticised Mr Tinubu for the declaration and suspension of the elected governor and lawmakers in violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

‘Fubara despotic and tyrannical,’ – Rivers assembly

In a message to the people of Rivers on Tuesday, the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, blamed Mr Fubara for the declaration.

“The condition of our dear Rivers State today is mainly because of the misfeasance of the Governor who serially disobeyed judgements and Orders of Courts, failed to govern the state in line with his Oath of office and the Constitution,” Mr Amaewhule said, without mentioning the role played by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Continuing, he said: “The governor’s despotic and tyrannical actions, as confirmed by the courts in which he also unconstitutionally obstructed the Rivers State House of Assembly, which is an arm of government, from functioning, underlies this situation.”

The Speaker is among the 27 lawmakers of the assembly loyal to the FCT Minister, Mr Wike. Three lawmakers are loyal to Mr Fubara.

Messrs Wike and Fubara have been locked in a protracted fight over the control of the political structures in Rivers State, which initially split the assembly into two factions.

‘We’ll abide by the declaration’

Despite widespread criticism of Mr Tinubu’s declaration, Mr Amaewhule said the assembly would “abide” by it.

“Mr President has acted in the best interest of the country. Therefore, we call on you all to remain calm as the sole administrator appointed by the president assumes his duty in the best interest of our state and nation,” he said.

The Speaker expressed the assembly’s readiness to give “any kind of support” to the sole administrator in the state.

“We expect that you will all give the sole administrator the needed support to stir the ship of state during this period of emergency,” he told residents of the state.

