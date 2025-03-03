On Saturday, 15 February, 2025, Lagos witnessed an extraordinary celebration of athleticism, unity, and legacy as the 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon unfolded. Held one year after the passing of the late Herbert Wigwe, a visionary leader whose contributions continue to shape the landscape of Nigerian sports, the event not only showcased world-class performances, but also reaffirmed the marathon’s vital role in driving economic growth, community development, and national pride

This year’s race was a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of sports. Elite runners from across the globe converged on Lagos, with the men’s category dominated by a stellar Kenyan contingent. Edwin Kibet clinched the victory with a remarkable time of 2:14:19:73, setting the pace for his compatriots. Trailing closely, Kypgon Nehemiah finished in 2:16:37:47, while Bernard Sang secured third place with a time of 2:17:17:13.

In the women’s category, Ethiopian excellence shone through as Guta Meseret Hirpa crossed the finish line in 2:37:04, leading an inspiring Ethiopian one-two finish with Aleminesh Herpha following at 2:38:01. Kenyan runner Jerono Peris rounded out the podium in third, also clocking 2:38:01. Notably, in the Nigerian category, local talent Nyango Gyang Boyi emerged victorious with a time of 2:25:41, underscoring the depth of home-grown potential.

It’s, however, important to note that the marathon’s significance extends far beyond individual victories. It stands as a vibrant platform for unity and progress, drawing participation from tens of thousands of athletes and spectators. “I have also taken part in my own 6km race and witnessed firsthand the level of organisation. I must say, the turnout has been impressive. I was told that over 25,000 people started the race this morning, but we don’t know how many completed it. What we are looking at is how to make the race much more a global brand for the 11th edition,” declared Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We have done it with Access Bank and Lagos State for the last 10 years, it is now time to make it bigger and that is what we are looking forward to: making it a federal appeal. We have the federal government’s backing, we hope that Access Bank will also allow more sponsors to come in because it will get bigger next year.

“Sports is a frontline in revenue generation; it brings about tourism, funding, and an improved economy. Just imagine the number of people present today. It is a way of boosting the economy. Sports has its place in the global market, and we need to take it seriously,” Mr Sanwo-Olu added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Adding to this vision of unity and progress, Chizoma Okoli, Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, reflected on the marathon’s journey:

“Ten years ago, we embarked on this journey with a simple goal: to create a marathon that would unite people from all walks of life, celebrate the energy of Lagos, and highlight the incredible potential of our continent. Today, as we look back on a decade of memories, we see nearly a million runners who have pounded the Lagos asphalt, millions of spectators who have cheered them on, and countless stories of resilience, triumph, and connection.”

“This race is a perfect metaphor for the vision we hold at Access Bank – to become the world’s most respected African bank. Just as this marathon has grown from a humble beginning to become Africa’s most prestigious road race, our commitment at Access Bank is to build a platform that empowers dreams, connects communities, and showcases Africa’s excellence on the global stage,” she added.

The legacy of the late Herbert Wigwe, former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC: his relentless drive for community development and his belief in the transformative power of sport, resonates in every aspect of the marathon. His visionary leadership paved the way for numerous initiatives that have enriched lives, generated employment, and fostered unity among Nigerians. The marathon, now a celebrated national event, carries forward his mission by promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging grassroots participation, and creating opportunities for social and economic advancement.

The marathon is proof of Access Bank’s commitment to community development, tourism, and economic progress. It embodies the Bank’s dedication to fostering a healthier, more connected society while reinforcing Lagos’s position as a global city of interest.

The 10th edition of the marathon also underscored the event’s economic and social significance. With thousands of participants and an enthusiastic crowd, the marathon bolstered local businesses, from hospitality to retail, and reinforced Lagos’ status as a premier global sporting destination. The influx of visitors and athletes catalysed tourism and spurred conversations on how best to further develop grassroots sports, an initiative that promises to nurture young talent and, in turn, fortify the nation’s future.

For Lagos, and indeed for Nigeria, the marathon is more than a sporting event; it is a movement that transforms challenges into triumphs and distances into cherished memories. It represents the unbreakable spirit of a community that, despite facing significant losses, continues to move forward with determination and optimism. Every cheer from the crowd, every drop of sweat on the pavement, and every moment of reflection throughout the race is a tribute to Herbert Wigwe, a man whose life was dedicated to progress, unity, and excellence.

As the day ended and the results were celebrated, the message was clear: the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is essential not only for its competitive spirit but also for its role in uniting communities, boosting the economy, and inspiring future generations. With plans already underway for an even more expansive 11th edition, the commitment from both federal and state governments, along with the continued support of key sponsors like Access Bank, signals that the marathon will continue to be a cornerstone of Lagos’s cultural and sporting identity.

Ultimately, the 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon was a celebration of life, resilience, and the enduring power of sports to bring people together. It is a testament to how a single event can serve as a catalyst for positive change; transforming not only the lives of those who participate but also the community at large, inspiring a legacy of unity and progress for years to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

