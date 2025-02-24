The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the local government election conducted last Saturday by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), labelling it unconstitutional.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, Felix Morka, APC’s national publicity secretary, described the election as defiance of court rulings.

“In blatant disregard for the rule of law and a valid judgment of the Court of Appeal, Gov. Adeleke conducted the election on Saturday, 22 February 2025,” Morka said.

He recalled that the Court of Appeal ruling of 10 February reinstated local government officials dismissed by Adeleke’s executive order, with the decision striking down a Federal High Court ruling from November 2022.

According to Mr Morka, the Court of Appeal’s judgement nullified the previous ruling and reinstated the officials until the end of their term in October 2025.

He further criticised Adeleke’s actions in appointing illegal caretaker committees, violating Section 7(1) of the Constitution, and argued that the APC showed restraint and respect for the court’s decision.

Mr Morka questioned why Mr Adeleke, who swore to uphold the Constitution, failed to abide by a valid court order and termed the election a “sham” that wasted public funds and risked inciting violence.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: Adeleke inaugurates newly elected LG chairpersons as APC kicks

He stressed that the governor must respect the law and the rights of the Osun people, calling on local government workers to continue their duties under the judicially reinstated officials peacefully.

Mr Morka also urged security agencies to remain vigilant to prevent further unrest and called for the Federal Government to ensure that only democratically elected and judicially certified officials received local government funds in Osun.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

