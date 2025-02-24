The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the local government election conducted last Saturday by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), labelling it unconstitutional.
In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, Felix Morka, APC’s national publicity secretary, described the election as defiance of court rulings.
“In blatant disregard for the rule of law and a valid judgment of the Court of Appeal, Gov. Adeleke conducted the election on Saturday, 22 February 2025,” Morka said.
He recalled that the Court of Appeal ruling of 10 February reinstated local government officials dismissed by Adeleke’s executive order, with the decision striking down a Federal High Court ruling from November 2022.
|
According to Mr Morka, the Court of Appeal’s judgement nullified the previous ruling and reinstated the officials until the end of their term in October 2025.
He further criticised Adeleke’s actions in appointing illegal caretaker committees, violating Section 7(1) of the Constitution, and argued that the APC showed restraint and respect for the court’s decision.
Mr Morka questioned why Mr Adeleke, who swore to uphold the Constitution, failed to abide by a valid court order and termed the election a “sham” that wasted public funds and risked inciting violence.
READ ALSO: Adeleke inaugurates newly elected LG chairpersons as APC kicks
He stressed that the governor must respect the law and the rights of the Osun people, calling on local government workers to continue their duties under the judicially reinstated officials peacefully.
Mr Morka also urged security agencies to remain vigilant to prevent further unrest and called for the Federal Government to ensure that only democratically elected and judicially certified officials received local government funds in Osun.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999