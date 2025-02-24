Ned Nwoko, an APC senator from Delta State, said on Sunday in Abuja that he was committed to providing the dividends of democracy to his constituents and the entire state.

Mr Nwoko, who represents Delta North District, said during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that his membership in the National Assembly would be incomplete without positively impacting the electorate.

According to him, his major pursuit is making life more meaningful because he would not like to be called a senator just for the sake of it.

“If I can’t do anything for my people, then I shouldn’t be called a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I don’t want to answer a senator for the sake of it. That’s why I was angry with the Delta governor when he wanted to give me a land cruiser and a monthly N10 million.

“The money is not for me. The money belongs to the people. You can imagine if I had taken the money, that’s what they would have been using to attack me,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not verify the senator’s claim against the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori. Charles Aniagwu, the Delta commissioner for works (Rural Roads) and public information, did not respond to calls and a text message from our reporter.

Mr Nwoko said he had four major projects dear to his heart, which he would achieve as a member of the National Assembly.

He said the projects included completing the step-down of the Ogwashi Uku Dam and the Okpai power plant.

“These projects are very dear to my heart, and I will ensure they are completed for the good of Delta North in particular and the state at large.

“Another project so dear to my heart, which I am anxious to see done, is the Oko Road running from Asaba through Aboh to Ase.

“This project will cost nothing less than N28 billion. But the road must be done for every reason because first, this coastal road will improve tourism. Secondly, it will stop the perennial flooding which that area has suffered over the years.

“Then the fourth of the key projects to my heart is the creation of Anioma state.

“The creation of this state will give Delta North people the needed freedom from the shackles of the PDP government of the past 25 years,” he told NAN.

The lawmaker said he had found an alternative party (APC) which would deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“In America, the Republicans will come to power for eight years, they will do everything possible to show that they are very good.

“But in the next election, the electorate will give power to the Democrats to show what they can do and how good they are. But not so in Delta,” he said.

Mr Nwoko recently defected from the PDP to the APC, which now has all three senators in Delta as members, while Governor Oborevwori is a PDP member.

The Delta North senator and the governor have strained relationships because of political differences.

Mr Nwoko said the APC leaders from the state and federal levels had assured him of support for the actualisation of his dream for the creation of Anioma state.

