A group, the Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AFAW), has petitioned Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State over the lynching of an elderly woman to death in the state.

AfAW is an advocacy group campaigning for an end to witch persecution in Africa.

Lynched to death

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that a mob accused the victim of being a witch and transforming from a bird to a human on 21 January.

Mrs Kehinde was beaten and tortured by the mob which resulted in her death in a hospital a day later.

The incident occurred in Oke-Ijeun, a community in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In a video clip uploaded by an X user (@Teeniiola), the mob was seen abusing and hitting the victim, who appeared to be in her 80s.

The clip was titled: “Full video of a Flying Bird that turns into a human being in Abeokuta.”

However, the eight-minute clip did not show Mrs Kehinde transforming into a human, as the video and its title suggest.

Police operatives in Ogun State arrested a prophetess who first raised the alarm that Mrs Kehinde had transformed into a bird.

‘Ensure justice’

In the petition, Leo Igwe, the national director of the AFAW, appealed to Governor Abiodun to help ensure that the victim received justice.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Olanrewaju Ogunlowo, was also copied in the petition dated 27 January 2025.

Mr Igwe told Mr Abiodun that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the police in the state but expressed worry that the matter could be abandoned if the governor does not assist.

“At the Advocacy for Alleged Witches, we are worried that the police would abandon the case after a while, and the matter would fizzle out. Hence we are appealing to you to use your good office to ensure justice is done,” he said.

The group director expressed concern that, like Mrs Kehinde, many older people are at risk of being accused, maltreated and murdered based on “flimsy beliefs and misconceptions.”

“This is especially the case with people who have become senile or who suffer dementia and other debilitating ailments,” he stated.

‘What can be done’

Mr Igwe appealed to Governor Abiodun to support and facilitate some public education and enlightenment in Ogun to address ignorance and misinformation which drive such incidents.

“Ignorance and misinformation are partly responsible for the death of Mrs Kehinde.

“We need a statewide education programme to dispel superstitions and reason people out of the notion that humans can turn into birds or birds can turn into human beings,” he said.

“These irrational beliefs are used to sanctify hate and abuses of elderly persons. State authorities need to hold pastors and prophetesses who peddle these misconceptions accountable and responsible.”

The group director said although the police have arrested the prophetess who made the allegation against the woman, those who took part in torturing the victim to death should be made to face the law too.

“Please, we urge you to work with the police, and other state agencies to ensure that justice is done

“It is only justice that would facilitate closure for Kehinde’s family and friends,” he appealed.

