The Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State has sealed off a popular mosque called ‘Mosalasi Alhaja‘ over a leadership dispute following the demise of the Chief Imam.
The Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government, Ganiyu Egunjobi, issued the directive in a statement on Saturday.
The tension arose from a disagreement between the family of the late Chief Imam, Habib Abdulmajid, and his deputy, Mustapha Muktar.
Mr Egunjobi directed that the mosque be sealed off to prevent a disturbance of public peace and order.
He said that the order, which takes immediate effect, was also intended to avert conflict caused by rivalry within the Hausa community in the area.
The council chairman, who visited the mosque to ensure that his directives were obeyed, said that adequate security would be provided to ensure the area remained calm and peaceful.
He stated, however, that the parties involved in the conflict would be invited to a stakeholders’ meeting to resolve the leadership crisis and restore normality.
(NAN)
