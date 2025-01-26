The Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, says the federal government approved a 50 per cent tariff hike for telecommunication companies to sustain the industry.

Mr Tijani added that the new tariff would allow telecommunication companies to be able to invest in new infrastructure and improve connectivity.

He said this at the maiden Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN) summit, on Saturday in Ibadan with the theme: “The Rain of Transformation is upon us: CEOs Arise.”

The minister urged Nigerian youths to drive technological progress as the present administration provides the infrastructure.

Mr Tijani said: “The biggest challenge for governments is individuals, as we invest in infrastructure to drive the progress of technology.

“We need individuals, we need innovators, we need entrepreneurs to actually build the technologies.”

He commended the founder of RAIN, Olusola Ayoola, saying that “without folks like him and the work they are doing in ICT terrain, it will be difficult for Nigeria to develop technologically.”

“I think we are grateful that Nigeria has the privilege of a man like Ayoola who is putting Ibadan on the map.

“Governments cannot build the progress that we want to build. What governments will build is the foundation for that progress to happen,” Mr Tijani said.

The minister said the future of robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nigeria had already been made known.

According to him, the productivity and prosperity that nations want to build will come from smart application of AI.

“And with what RAIN is building, we will start to see more direct application coming from the innovation that the young people are building.

“And that is what any nation wants to see. Our role is to continue to support,” he said.

He noted that the government’s role was to continue to invest in infrastructure that would enable technological progress and make it happen.

The Special Guest at the event and Chairman, House Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency, Aderemi Oseni, underscored the importance of identifying and developing capacities in technology for youths.

Mr Oseni noted that creating opportunities in technology would help reduce the high unemployment rate among the youth.

Also, the former Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., Adesola Adeduntan, said the transformational impacts of robotics and AI were enormous.

According to him, it has changed the face of how businesses and companies operate and enhanced decision making, proficiency, reduced operational costs and delivered personalised services to customers.

The Senior Special Assistant to Oyo State Governor on ICT and e-Governance, Bayo Akande, spoke on the giant strides the state had made in technology.

According to him, the state government will continue to support and provide an enabling environment for technology transformation.

Mr Akande noted that the state had invested massively in building a robotics and artificial intelligence hub for educational purposes.

Earlier, the Convener and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RAIN, Olusola Ayoola, said the summit was to bring together a community of Nigerian young people and entrepreneurs.

According to him, the government and other stakeholders need to know that Nigeria has the capacity and capability in the latest technologies that can bring prosperity to the nation, if well harnessed.

“RAIN already has coverage. We have a RAIN network in about 50 institutions in Nigeria and this is to pursue the goals we believe in, which is tech development through AI and robotics,” Mr Ayoola said.

He said the policy direction should be to enhance easy learning of AI and robotics for the youth through developing local contents by sourcing local experts as trainers.

The event featured an award of excellence to the minister and Justice Ruqayat Ayoola, the mother of the CEO.

(NAN)

