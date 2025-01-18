Another clash between two communities in Ondo State has resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, with four persons killed in a separate incident on Friday.

The violence occurred in the Gbalegi village on the border between Idanre and Akure, the state capital. Tensions had been simmering in the community for some time before the armed attack erupted on Friday morning at around 8:00 a.m. The victims were initially taken to the nearby police station before being transferred to the morgue in Akure.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed that it received a distress call that a group of thugs mobilised themselves to the Gbalegi area (a disputed land between Akure and Idanre), attacking the people of the said area.

Following the incident, the police responded swiftly and apprehended seven individuals. These individuals were found to have charms and seven single-barrel guns, along with a supply of both live and spent ammunition.

Police spokesperson Funmilayo Odunlami said the police further combed the nearby bush areas and found dead bodies riddled with bullets.

“The Commissioner of Police calls for caution in handling cases related to boundary issues and urges communities involved in land disputes to approach the law court for proper redress rather than resorting to self-help or violence,” she said.

On Sunday, 12 January, two persons died in a communal clash involving youths of the Oka Odo, Ebo, and Owake communities in Iwaro Akoko, Akoko Southwest local government area in Ondo State.

The violence also led to the destruction of property. Several injured residents were rushed to the Federal Medical Center in Iwaro-Oka for treatment. The police also said they arrested 35 persons in connection with the clash, and those found culpable would be prosecuted.

The Iwaro Oka incident followed a cult clash in Owo, where not less than four persons lost their lives, and many others were injured.

